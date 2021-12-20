Mandates suck.

Sorry, not sorry.

But they REALLY suck in New York City, which is surging with COVID again even though they’ve had the strictest mandates in place for a long while now. Guess those vaccine passports and masks on two-year-olds didn’t stop the spread.

Jedediah Bila actually said it best:

Someone who is unvaccinated but not sick with Covid can’t sit inside a NYC restaurant. But a vaccinated person with an active, transmissible Covid infection can flash a vaccine passport & gain entrance. Does that make sense to you?

I didn’t think so. The mandates are horseshit. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) December 20, 2021

Per-fec-tion.

Someone who is not sick can’t go into a restaurant without being vaccinated but someone who is vaccinated CAN go into a restaurant.

And spread the virus because as we’re seeing more and more, the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission.

This type of common sense is not allowed. 😂 — iJudo (@obligatoryasian) December 20, 2021

Common sense is truly the Left’s kryptonite.

Especially when it comes to DUH PANDEMIC.

I completely agree! — Terri Moore (@Terrbear38) December 20, 2021

We all do.

Well, those of us who aren’t completely insane.

Where I work.. A vaccinated co workers wife got covid.. My employer told him since he was vaccinated, he could come to work… Same scenario with another co worker who is unvaccinated.. My Employer made him quarantine 10 days… Nothing makes sense!! — DC-VOLS (@BoonesCreekVol) December 20, 2021

Sort of like how we’re seeing people who are not only vaccinated but boosted as well catching COVID.

None of this makes sense.

Or as Jedediah so poetically put it …

It’s all horse sh*t.

***

Related:

Soooo MAD! Joy Reid tries bullying Manchin and Sinema in thread accusing them of not caring about the POORS and it does NOT go well

‘The gaslighting ISN’T going to work!’ Randi Weingarten’s union BUSTED trying to rewrite history (these screenshots are really somethin’ else)

‘No group that more worships politicians than Dems in the US’: Glenn Greenwald’s thread on Dem temper-tantrum over Joe Manchin a BRUTAL must-read

Recommended Twitchy Video