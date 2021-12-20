When Joe Manchin pulled the plug on Biden’s Build Back Better BS the Left went into full-out meltdown mode. Honestly, if they hadn’t we’d have been shocked because as we’ve witnessed firsthand over the past five years now when Lefties don’t get what they want they tantrum.

Set cities on fire.

Loot.

And then Democrats tell us it was ok for them to do it and how dare we second-guess their right to protest or some other happy horse crap.

Glenn Greenwald’s thread on how Democrats worship their political leaders and their behavior, in general, is short and anything but sweet.

Take a gander:

Absolutely everything Democrats are doing with the BBB bill — the unfulfilled promises, blame-shifting, excuse-making, the general loser ethos — is what they have been doing without pause at least since I began writing about politics 16 years ago. Not one thing has changed. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 20, 2021

They’ve been acting like giant spoiled babies for a long time.

True story.

There is no political faction in any country I've covered as a journalist that more worships their political leaders than Dems in the US. They revere them like teens revere pop idols. And they are thus never blamed, can't fail, can only be failed, etc.https://t.co/Hys8DwT6qx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 20, 2021

We see it more as a religion for people on the Left but both work.

That it's all Joe Manchin's fault, that the Good and Compassionate Democrats would have done such great things for America's poor and working class if not for this sole Bad Senator, is the game they always play. Here's what I wrote in Salon in *2010(:https://t.co/e7q9nMxGBs pic.twitter.com/h5k3EBWrNk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 20, 2021

What Glenn said.

When they can’t blame one Democratic senator, they blame the GOP for stopping them from doing magical things.

And their voters eat it up.

CNBC: Nancy Pelosi, worth $300 million in stocks, "says federal lawmakers should be able to trade stock in office: ‘This is a free market’" That's who the Democrats *really* are, not the bullshit brand they sell every 2 years to gullible left-liberals.https://t.co/ADvJx1rM2u — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 20, 2021

We know that and Glenn clearly knows that, but Democrats still believe they are the party of the little man, the poor, the downtrodden. They refuse to admit their leaders are the ones getting rich in office … like Nancy Pelosi.

The only thing that's changed is that many more ppl are waking up to it. — Jennifer Mazarr (@JSMazarr) December 20, 2021

Sure seems that way.

See Virginia.

We just need a LOT more of it.

***

