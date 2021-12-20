Randi Weingarten keeps trying to rewrite history but that ain’t happenin’.
Not on this editor’s watch.
Not ever.
“The biggest concern is that some students may be dropping out altogether. Students who spent the pandemic working to support themselves and their families have had a tough
transition to in-person school. “ https://t.co/tm7pypu0bR
— Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) December 20, 2021
Awww, look. Randi cares so much!
From NPR.org:
Educators and researchers we spoke with gave several possible explanations for the continuing falloff: an increase in home-schooling, a shift to charter schools and private schools, another year of delays in entering pre-K or kindergarten, and families moving to enroll in districts that weren’t captured in our sample.
But educators are most worried about vulnerable students who may have fallen through the cracks in the widespread economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic.
“We think we found most of them, but there are still probably a thousand kids out there, we just don’t know what happened to them,” says Dallas Superintendent Michael Hinojosa. “Other urban superintendents are telling me they have significantly higher numbers of students that they’re really worried about.”
Gosh, think it’s taking school away from kids for years that might have impacted them? Troglodytes.
Bethany Mandel just NUKED Randi:
Trending
Accurate.
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021
Or maybe, now I know truth is like kryptonite to you, but maybe parents realized that their children are being indoctrinated and they've chosen to homeschool rather than let union teachers brainwash their children.
— Umbrella Security Services (@cryshalsing) December 20, 2021
In their quest for more money and power, Randi and the teacher’s unions showed the country who they really are.
And none of us are going to ever forget.
***
Related:
‘It’s a GIRL!’ Jim ‘Government Can Force You To Obey’ Cramer shares positive COVID home test and HOOBOY that’s some impressive DRAGGING
BOMBSHELL thread shares damning Fauci/Collins emails working with media to take down ‘Great Barrington Declaration’ and ‘fringe scientists behind it’
‘You are looking at a winter of DEATH!’ Christina Pushaw perfectly MOCKS Biden’s upcoming ‘uplifting holiday message’ to unvaccinated Americans