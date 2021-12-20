Remember when Jim Cramer said people who opposed the COVID jab would probably support Polio and then he claimed the government has the ‘right’ to force Americans to obey? Yeah, he’s not just been pro-vaccination, he’s been pro-let’s-make-everyone-kneel about it. Otherwise, we doubt his sharing his positive COVID test result would have received so much dragging.

What was he THINKING sharing this? We all know he’s vaccinated (and likely boosted) so he had to know it wouldn’t be good.

Plus, it looks like a pregnancy test. Who designed this thing?!

All joking aside, we do hope Jim gets better.

But in the meantime …

I thought the government was protecting you, Jim. What happened? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) December 20, 2021

Maybe if Jim DOUBLE obeyed the government? Yeah?

Hope this test is more accurate than your financial advice — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 20, 2021

Ouch.

Congrats on the pregnancy! — Sub-Zero_Dipzz (@subzerotrades) December 20, 2021

Boy or girl? — Simple Jack Capital👨‍🦯📉 (@SimpleJackCap) December 20, 2021

Congrats on the privilege of having an at home test. They are sold out everywhere. — michael (@Realronmexico99) December 20, 2021

That too.

Seems the home tests are very expensive and hard to come by.

Jim and his freakin’ COVID privilege.

Glad to see your vaccine is working so well — Bro (@brockpat7) December 20, 2021

So I'm guessing you are even boosted. Maybe start questioning "the science" — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) December 20, 2021

STD flaring up again? — Scott ‘Yes, I'm laughing at you’ Young (@Scott_C_Young) December 20, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

bUT i'M So GlAD i goT thE vaCCinE oR IT wouLD hAvE bEeN woRSe — Lone Wanderer (@LonewandererJP) December 20, 2021

But how could this happen you’re one of the good ones — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) December 20, 2021

Distinguished. Isn’t that what they said about Obama’s birthday party aka super-spreader event?

Off to the covid camps for you. — David Venters (@dgventers) December 20, 2021

Them’s the rules.

Impossible — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) December 20, 2021

Lolz hows that VaxPass working for ya? — Leaf del Pino (@leafdelpino) December 20, 2021

This means pregnant, right? — Doug (@BlasDoug) December 20, 2021

It’s a girl!

Does this mean there's going to be 6 more weeks of winter? https://t.co/H9JTCvKHd1 — Ordy Packard's Holiday Yule Log Emporium (@ThatAmish1) December 20, 2021

Something like that.

***

Related:

BOMBSHELL thread shares damning Fauci/Collins emails working with media to take down ‘Great Barrington Declaration’ and ‘fringe scientists behind it’

‘You are looking at a winter of DEATH!’ Christina Pushaw perfectly MOCKS Biden’s upcoming ‘uplifting holiday message’ to unvaccinated Americans

‘No SH*T, you pandering buffoon!’ Chris Murphy tries pretending he cares about kids being in school NOW but ain’t NOBODY buyin’ it

Recommended Twitchy Video