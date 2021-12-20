Boy oh boy, Biden sure can inspire a nation. Heh.

Remember when President Pooped His Pants was promising he and Kammy had a plan to stop the virus on DAY ONE! Guess they are figuring out a virus is gonna virus and no government can stop that, but instead of admitting the actual science, they’re going to point the finger at unvaccinated Americans.

Even though we’ve learned even people who are vaccinated and boosted are catching COVID (see Warren, Booker, etc.).

Christina Pushaw was good enough to share Biden’s upcoming and uplifting holiday message to unvaccinated Americans:

Uplifting holiday message from @POTUS: “You are looking at a winter of DEATH. If you & your family die, it means you didn’t DO THE RIGHT THING. Vote Blue in 2022!!! 🌊 🌊 🌊” pic.twitter.com/hoijnDdvaK — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 20, 2021

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MIDTERMS, BABY.

Oh, for the good old days of "we have nothing to fear but fear itself." Instead of "all you non compliant bastards are gonna die after you kill your families." — marnes (@marnes) December 20, 2021

They've fully invested into the claim that monoclonals are the same thing as "horse paste" and do nothing but pad Gov. DeSantis' bank account. That would be a tough pivot. — Unfettered Gator Fan (@Gator_Country) December 20, 2021

Guessing Joe’s favorite character from It’s A Wonderful Life is Mr. Potter. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) December 20, 2021

Or the old man from Poltergeist 2 … ‘YOU’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIIIE.’

He's like the angel of death. Nice. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) December 20, 2021

Also, do you all remember when Biden said he’d unify the country?

Yeah, that’s not happening.

The aggressive Us/Them language in this White House message is insane. pic.twitter.com/vz4xr5okGR — Martyr Made (@martyrmade) December 20, 2021

Meanwhile, lockdown fanatics are angry that Biden has not locked us down.

Lockdown lobbyists imploding 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VY5h5Oz7eG — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 19, 2021

Have we mentioned people have lost their minds because yeah, people have lost their minds?

OMG. They really thought they would get full communism. Sorry 🙃💀 pic.twitter.com/fGKm2jogCL — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 19, 2021

It is absolutely hilarious that these silver spoon communist lockdowners pretend they’re fighting for the working class, while lockdowns function as a massive wealth transfer from the working class & small business to Silicon Valley tech oligarchs. Height of self delusion! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 19, 2021

Height of delusion is what we’re seeing across the board from the Left right now.

Perfectly said.

