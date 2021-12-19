Eric Swalwell really really REALLY needs to put the Twitter down. He’s just not good at it.

As Twitchy readers know, Friday afternoon Swalwell tried really hard to dunk on Ted Cruz on Twitter with a subtweet, which is basically a coward’s way of fighting just to appease the lemmings and sheep that follow them. Cruz saw it, and directly tweeted him to ‘hush child,’ no subtweet.

Honestly, we watched for Eric to come back at some point with some sort of lame retort but he never did UNTIL the following day.

Working on what? Defending your wife? Sticking around when disaster strikes? https://t.co/Sx20M2k1lK — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 18, 2021

That’s it?

That’s all Eric had?

A dig at Cruz’s wife and his trip to Cancun last winter.

Wow.

Eric does know he’s the guy who farted on national children and had an inappropriate relationship with a Chinese spy, right?

You know why the Chinese picked you as a target for their honeypot spy.

Because you're not very bright. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) December 18, 2021

Like a dim yellow bulb of a dying bug zapper.

Maybe working on getting the guy with the Chinese spy off the intelligence committee. — 🇺🇸All AmErican Christmas🎄 (@Flipper628) December 19, 2021

That would be a great idea.

Dear lord, you cheated on your wife with a Chinese spy, gtfoh — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) December 18, 2021

Hush, Spy. He has more integrity in his little finger than you have in your whole body and he's never ripped a fart on tv. — Umbrella Security Services (@cryshalsing) December 19, 2021

Eric has to know it will always go this way.

Dude, grow up. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) December 19, 2021

It took you an entire day to come up with this? Dude. — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) December 19, 2021

Right?!

He could at least up his game.

Or maybe he couldn’t … heh.

***

