Sorry, Biden, guess Manchin IS in charge.

Sounds like Senator Joe Manchin has officially pulled the plug on Biden’s crap legislation, ‘Build Back Better.’ What makes this even more delicious (unless you’re weepy Democrats) is that Joe did this on Fox News Sunday.

Watch:

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.” — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says President Biden’s Build Back Better plan “is a no.” “I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.” pic.twitter.com/HsgXgYms3e — The Recount (@therecount) December 19, 2021

And the majority of Americans thank you for that, Joe. The bill is a hot mess of awful that will hurt all Americans while pretending to help, which is typical of Democratic legislation. Hey, just look at the sh*tshow that is Obamacare.

MANCHIN PULLS THE PLUG ON BBB … WHOA … on Fox News Sunday: "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. … I can't get there." "This is a no on this legislation." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 19, 2021

Whoohoo!

And cue the crazy meltdowns on the Left:

Senator from a state with 1.8 million people is now running the country. There are more people than that in my zip code. https://t.co/Rso45YVk4Q — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) December 19, 2021

It’s painfully obvious these people did not get a civics class in school.

He continued:

Joe Manchin got 290,510 votes in his most recent election. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris got 81,283,098 votes. — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) December 19, 2021

Oh, and just FYI:

Joe Manchin got 49.6% of the vote in WV. Joe Biden got 29.7% of the vote in WV. — The World Will Look Up And Shout "Save Us" (@AndIllWhisperNo) December 19, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Anyway, they’re not handling this well.

Poor creatures.

@Sen_JoeManchin, whose priority is lining his pockets with coal money, has given all Americans and particularly the poor a working class, a lump of coal for Christmas. Spent the whole year tanking the agenda, and it was always headed here. — Landscaping America (@4SeasonsTL) December 19, 2021

A lot to process on the Manchin news but, from a substantive standpoint, it's just objectively devastating for the planet. The last best chance at climate change legislation is gone — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 19, 2021

Devastating to the planet?

Oh, Sam.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responds to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) coming out against President Biden's Build Back Better plan: "Well, I think he's gonna have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia." pic.twitter.com/448VFowzPC — The Recount (@therecount) December 19, 2021

Nope.

They didn’t want it either.

If Manchin is serious, America may have just lost its last chance to make big investments in the fight against climate change. https://t.co/FDwYWsclRR — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 19, 2021

REEEEEEEEEE!

The Manchin debacle is a stark, awful reminder that if you want change it’s going to mean getting different people in positions of power who aren’t wealthy or beholden to wealth. That means getting money out of politics, organizing, and fundamentally changing things. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) December 19, 2021

They only ever want to fundamentally change things when they LOSE.

Nothing, which is why it was a mistake to yield so much power to Manchin. Biden should’ve been using his bully pulpit as president & engaging in relentless campaign to make Manchin’s position untenable. He should be signing executive orders everywhere possible. He’s not a fighter https://t.co/oD7838JqFd — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 19, 2021

Calling for Biden to act as a dictator.

Alrighty then.

I was thinking maybe we could replace Manchin all together?! Just saying. Primary 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/j9R4cWNIgl — Rachel (@stargazer5_7) December 19, 2021

Those of us who warned against splitting up the BIF from the BBB, who said Manchin couldn’t be trusted, who said not to spend months chasing his vote and Sinema’s… have been sadly kinda vindicated. https://t.co/rIZi3D69jR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 19, 2021

It's clear this is where Manchin would end up for awhile now. The give away was that he kept on making demands, then Democrats would meet his demands, and then he would create new demands. That's how you kill legislation. https://t.co/PBC5QxKhor — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 19, 2021

Joe Manchin won’t vote for Build Back Better so it’s time to destroy the filibuster. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) December 19, 2021

Manchin won’t do that either, honey.

They just can’t deal with it when they’re not getting their way. How very authoritarian of them.

***

