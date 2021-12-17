We have written about Eric Swalwell a lot this week. It’s never a good thing for someone when we write about them more than once a week.

The dude is a walking, talking disaster on Twitter … and in real life as well but Twitter is really our domain. We’ll leave ‘real life’ up to those who have to deal with the guy in REAL life.

Yup, good with that.

It all started here:

Cruz offers to swap Nord Stream 2 sanctions vote for ambassador nominees https://t.co/oKEEIZJvWd pic.twitter.com/fwkiUxbzEq — The Hill (@thehill) December 15, 2021

Not sure why he decided to get all big and bad with Ted Cruz in a subtweet.

If he was really tough he’d have actually tagged the good senator from Texas but nope.

This. Is. Not. Democracy. Ted Cruz is in the minority. And most members of the minority want our ambassadors confirmed. What the hell do you call a system where ONE person can bring diplomacy to a halt? https://t.co/FLKvghXWgO — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 17, 2021

It’s called a republic, Eric, and it protects the minority from the majority.

Maybe you should look it up.

And even though Eric couldn’t be bothered to tag Ted, he clearly saw the tweet and responded in kind.

Hush child. The adults are working. https://t.co/TVgvPU9YMt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2021

Think Ted laughed after he tweeted this?

We do.

We did.

