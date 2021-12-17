Not good, Biden.

Not good at all

It’s bad enough that Independents oppose Biden’s Build Back Better plan, but when even Democrats are starting to question whether or not it’s a good thing?

Yeah, there’s a problem.

For Biden, and Democrats in general.

Doesn’t seem like anyone really believes Biden will build anything back better.

That’s gotta sting a little.

Oh, and speaking of stinging a little, here is the latest polling on Biden’s approval numbers from Rasmussen:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, sponsored by Miranda Devine’s LAPTOP FROM HELL: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide, for Friday shows that 41% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Fifty-eight percent (58%) disapprove. The latest figures include 20% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 47% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -27.

-27.

Ouch.

Very bad news for Dems in this poll: Only 38% of likely voters support BBB Only 34% of independents support BBB And only 62% of DEMOCRATS support it Looks like the longer it sits around, the more people are finding out what’s in it. https://t.co/CrOAgqOv1B — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 17, 2021

Yeah, it sucks.

Sorry, not sorry.

Biden’s Build Back Better bill Brought Back Broken — Sean Hoffmann (@SeanHoffmann16) December 17, 2021

But how many Democrat politicians support it……..because it’s been obvious for years they don’t give a DAMN about what the people want. This is nothing more than yet another wealth redistribution to their minions via taxpayer money to crony businesses who give back to Dems — ⚡️CrimsonEdits⚡️ (@RollTideRichard) December 17, 2021

And that’s what Democrats do best. Wealth redistribution and crony capitalism.

While accusing Republicans of giving tax cuts to the wealthy.

Good times.

***

