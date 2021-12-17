We knew the teacher’s unions were evil but now we REALLY know.

Oh, and President Biden has empowered them to be evil.

And now we really know that as well.

Case in point:

Gosh, we’ve been talking about WHY the teacher’s unions really kept the schools closed for over a year in some cases and we all knew what was really going on but seeing it like this, and knowing the White House not only allowed it but enabled it as did the CDC? This whole thing was political from the get-go.

And no matter how much Randi Weingarten pretends she wanted the schools open and that she cares about the students, we know that’s a lie.

She and other members of the union care about THE UNION.

Sorry, not sorry.

"We need to think about this in the broader context of teacher contract negotiations." 🚩🚩🚩https://t.co/BE4Tjm2GcI — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 17, 2021

Collective bargaining.

Yup.

"Another CDC official on that Feb. 11 email exchange attached a news story regarding a Chicago teachers union's contract negotations. The official said it "may be the source of" with the rest of that portion redacted."https://t.co/BE4Tjm2GcI — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 17, 2021

Note, these same people are keeping children masked in much of the country.

Keeping the schools closed put the teachers unions in a better position to bargain for more benefits. Teachers unions held children's education hostage. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 17, 2021

Which is what teacher’s unions DO.

Kamala Harris: "We will be the most pro labor union administration in America's history." pic.twitter.com/hbNAaf9Ut1 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 17, 2021

Uh huh.

Didn't we know this? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 17, 2021

Yes, but …

We knew the teachers unions influenced the CDC guidance on school reopenings These new emails suggest ongoing labor disputes may have influenced the decisions "We need to think about this in the broader context of teacher contract negotiations." 🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/C3zJ8uyBHO — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 17, 2021

They are such aholes.

Serious aholes.

In fact, they are such aholes that other aholes walk by them, stop, and say, ‘Damn, those are some major aholes.’

Disband the teacher’s unions, fund the students, save our schools.

***

Related:

‘What’s your favorite color?’ Sen. John Kennedy hilariously EMBARRASSES Judicial nominee Anne Traum for not answering any questions (watch)

‘Thought Scary Spice retired’: Joy Reid tweets sorta flirty (sexy?) selfie while telling Twitter to ‘stay spicy’ and WOW that’s some impressive backfire

TKO! Mollie Hemingway DROPS Marc Elias in BRUTAL back and forth for smearing Republicans and pushing to make it EASIER for Democrats to cheat

Recommended Twitchy Video