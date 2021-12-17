We don’t know about YOU guys, but Marc Elias is who we totally look to when we’re concerned about the integrity of elections and voting in this country.

Ha.

HA HA.

HAAAAAAAA.

We are so kidding.

Honestly, ever since Terry McAuliffe hired him a few months back we’ve been pointing and laughing at them both, but this tweet about how Republicans are evil for not allowing Democrats to cheat (and that’s exactly what they’re trying to do, don’t buy into the ‘we’re making it easier for all people to vote’ crap) is a doozy, even for him.

Republicans are worse than ever and their attack on democracy continues. For 2022-24, our best hope remains new federal legislation and aggressive litigation. https://t.co/qHa3ZLz3ua — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 17, 2021

Their best hope remains an oppressive government being oppressive.

Sounds sorta un-American to us.

Mollie Hemingway with the one-two:

Marc Elias, who ran the destructive Russia collusion lie operation in 2016, says the quiet part out loud — decreasing the security and safeguards for elections is Democrats' "best hope" for winning future elections. https://t.co/pCnNpyLOaS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2021

In other words, the only way they can win in 22 is to cheat.

Sorry, is to make it possible for vote harvesting, push for mail-in ballots, no voter ID, and to keep dead people on the voting records. Did we miss anything?

Marc wasn’t too happy with Mollie’s tweet:

This is nonsense, but I did like the part of your book where you wrote about how effective I was in beating the GOP in court in 2020. How'd it sell? https://t.co/MGnmtIFqTI — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 17, 2021

Someone is cranky.

He had to know this wouldn’t end well for him.

Oh I don't believe I ever wrote that about your efforts against election security. But I believe I mentioned that you were sanctioned by the 5th Circuit for your dishonesty. https://t.co/TyFeZyfRV3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2021

Mollie takes NO shiznit. And that’s why we love her.

Marc Elias was just reminding me to remind you to purchase my best-selling book. His role in running not just the Russia collusion hoax that so damaged the country in 2016, but also the chaos and confusion of 2020's election administration is covered well. https://t.co/kiT5wagJWr — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Have you seen this? Apparently the result of Virginia's BIPARTISAN redistricting process isn't gerrymandered enough for the stalwart "Defender of Democracy" to get the "democracy" he wants. https://t.co/itRIQJ1xqu — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) December 17, 2021

TFG.

Hey look, Elias submitted a Democratic Gerrymander, is anyone surprised? https://t.co/AI0n2ppoEF — Joe Szymanski (@JosephSzymanski) December 17, 2021

That Democrats and media are working so hard against common-sense voting integrity efforts (such as proof of ID!) is shady and suspicious and does more to obliterate confidence in their recent wins and methods of winning than anything any GOP official has said. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 16, 2021

"We can't win if we institute the most basic and elementary and common-sense election integrity measures! We can't win if people have to prove they are who they say they are."?

Really? Why is that? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 16, 2021

Why is that?

Because their policies suck, that’s why.

There, we said the quiet part out loud as well.

***

Related:

Joy Reid deemed ‘1 of the dumbest people in media’ for accusing Elon Musk of appropriating his Karen insult from Black people; Updated: Musk fires BACK

‘This. Is. Why. I’m. Armed.’ TERRIFYING doorbell video captures moment woman is attacked and kidnapped in Charlotte (watch)

MAAAYBE sit this one out, Fang Banger: Eric Swalwell’s attempt to paint Republicans as ‘hating the police’ is SO MUCH fail

Recommended Twitchy Video