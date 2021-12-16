Yeah yeah yeah, we know, it would be MORE newsworthy if Eric Swalwell wasn’t acting like a total douche-waffle on Twitter but we couldn’t let this humdinger of a moronic tweet go without writing about it. Eric DOES realize he’s a Democrat, right?

This was really, really dumb.

Take a look:

This is the new lawless Republican Party. They hate order and they hate the police. https://t.co/imNiEBnMQW — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 16, 2021

Someone wanna remind the representative who farted on national television that Democrats wanted to defund the police? Thanks.

Holy Hell.

This was not about them hating law and order, this was about them defying ridiculous and overreaching mandates that are more of a power grab than medical mitigation and Eric knows it. Then again, he’s about as bright as a slowly-burning-out bug zapper so maybe he doesn’t know it.

Hopefully, he knows it now.

Dozens killed including police. Thousands wounded.

Because you democrats incited violence. pic.twitter.com/dEHinw0H2Z — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) December 16, 2021

There ya’ go.

My lord Eric! Does that out spoken ass of yours ever get jealous of the crap that comes out of your mouth? — 🇺🇸All AmErican Christmas🎄 (@Flipper628) December 16, 2021

Probably should avoid talking about Eric’s a*s, we’ve seen nationally what comes out of there and no thank you.

Last I heard it was your party who's been playing #DefundThePolice ,@CoriBush ring any bells you lying assclown? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) December 16, 2021

GP I'm so old I remember the distant BLM Riots of 2020 when the woke-tastic hordes burned and looted America's cities on a near nightly basis for months as Democrats excused their illegal, criminal behavior as "the language of the unheard." https://t.co/ITktbR3TCC — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 16, 2021

We’re so old we remember that too!

How many stores in your district were looted today? #DemocratProjection 👇 https://t.co/uEY8Fq02E2 — Valley Bulldog (@ValleyBulldog18) December 16, 2021

The Dem Party-sponsored summer of love which consisted of arson, looting, taking over city blocks, throwing rocks, bottles, bricks, and other projectiles at police and condemning every last officer as “fascist” might want to sit this one out vs. commenting, but whatever. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/jmdtuDsQeV — Julie Lewis (@supersleuthgrl) December 16, 2021

Yeah, pretty sure the fascist with the questionable connection to a Chinese spy should sit this one out.

