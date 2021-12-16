A Democrat claiming any Republican isn’t ‘business savvy’ is ridiculous, but when that Republican is Ron DeSantis, the only governor to have kept his state prosperous during the lockdowns and other nonsense, that’s plain stupid.

And speaking of plain stupid …

If your business can refuse to make a wedding cake because of your feelings, it follows that you can make personal health decisions – especially in an at-will state. Despite some noisy shills, truth is our Governor just isn’t business savvy – maybe too long on the public teat. https://t.co/j4d8chE6fj — Senator Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) December 16, 2021

So apparently if you don’t want businesses going out of business due to overreaching government lockdowns you’re not business savvy.

Alrighty then.

Christina Pushaw chimed in:

“Not business savvy” unlike the party of lockdowns that kills small businesses and kneels before corporations? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 16, 2021

If DeSantis is America’s governor, we’re pretty sure that makes Christina America’s press secretary.

Just sayin’.

Pizzo tried to be a condescending jackwagon in response:

Christina – it’s the small business owners and the families barely scraping by, who pay you $120,000 a year to tweet. Ask any of our 24 @FLSenate Republican colleagues if they think I “kneel before corporations”. I’ll wait. — Senator Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) December 16, 2021

He’ll wait.

What a toad.

Christina fired back:

Randi Weingarten? Seriously? Thank goodness Democrats don’t have power here. If you were calling the shots, kids still would be denied in-person education. And parents wouldn’t be allowed to have a say. pic.twitter.com/zXBIIS05ZG — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 16, 2021

But wait, there’s more:

You are literally filing legislation to empower corporations to force their workers to take shots they don’t want on penalty of termination. That’s reprehensible and completely unethical. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 16, 2021

Pow and POW.

Now you can tell ol’ Pizzo is upset …

Is the @GovRonDeSantis prepared to return all the campaign donations that came from those same companies? That would be consistent with his position of keeping us free from corporate control. — Senator Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) December 16, 2021

Holy Hell.

Yeah yeah, we know, we don’t expect much from this guy but it’s like he wants to be humiliated on Twitter.

You truly think he’s controlled by the companies that reversed their vaccine mandates after he signed a law banning vaccine mandates? Incredible logic, Senator — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 16, 2021

Heh.

Oh, and then some other Democrat tried to help her pal Pizzo out:

And FPL, and Big Sugar and insurance/reinsurance companies, HCA, and Walt Disney World (remember that carve out for theme parks on the social media bill? LOL) and the online sales tax bill which was gave a huge tax break to corporations & along with the CIT refunds. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) December 16, 2021

Guess how that went.

Um Anna

Disney isn’t really a “social media” platform is it?

As for Big Sugar, have you ever heard of Nikki Fried?

Online sales tax has long been required in FL. The new law just levels playing field for FL brick & mortar business vs e-commerce.

& you’re backed by teacher unions https://t.co/TKGRD5tKh8 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 16, 2021

You know, they never learn.

Aren't you the Christina Pushaw who was suspended by twitter for encouraging abuse of the journalist who pointed out one of DeSantis’ multimillion-dollar donors invests in a company making the COVID-19 drug Regeneron ? — Michael Strauss (@Earth_Media_) December 16, 2021

But hey, it’s good for Twitchy that they don’t so who are we to complain?

Same Regeneron that the Biden Admin purchased the entire supply of! https://t.co/aj9DDT1d0L — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 16, 2021

And fin.

***

