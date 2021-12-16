Whatever the White House is doing to try and make Kamala Harris seem more likable, more powerful, more empathetic, more of a leader … it ain’t working. Whether she’s ‘acting’ with a bunch of hired child actors to babble about NASA or pandering to as many checked political identity boxes as she can in a boring yet melodramatic speech at the DNC, the woman is just a hot mess of a train wreck.

Case in point:

.@VP Kamala Harris: "Democrats stand for voting rights, […] We stand for Dreamers. We stand for farmworkers. We stand for our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters. We stand for people with disabilities. We stand for our children and the planet they will inherit." https://t.co/NCh4qnr4md pic.twitter.com/YBEn2WpAh2 — The Hill (@thehill) December 15, 2021

What a disaster Kamala is. Wow.

From The Hill:

Biden and Harris spoke with donors and supporters as their agenda faces a critical juncture. The Build Back Better package faces an uncertain future in the Senate as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voices concerns about moving forward too hastily, and advocates are growing frustrated about inaction on voting rights, gun laws and immigration, among other subjects. The DNC celebration took place on the same day the White House indicated it would not host its traditional holiday parties amid concerns about the coronavirus. Instead, it will hold private tours for lawmakers and other guests to view Christmas decorations inside the building.

DNC can have a holiday celebration but not the White House.

That speaks volumes.

As do the thousands of tweets responding to Kamala and NOT in a good way:

Such a horrible person — Bill Tressler (@tress777) December 16, 2021

You stand for fraud, illegals, and tech billionaires. What you don’t stand up or fight for is all Americans. — Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) December 16, 2021

She left out "we stand for law and order" because she doesn't. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 16, 2021

Democrats wouldn’t recognize law or order if they both fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

Checked all the boxes. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 16, 2021

How are they “brothers and sisters” when gender doesn’t matter? So strange… — Eric Horst (@emhorst) December 16, 2021

Ruh-roh.

And those intersectional points don't come anywhere near a majority of voters. Good luck next November, short-timer. — M. Ira Miles (@murmiles) December 16, 2021

Short-timer.

Considering the rumors we’re hearing about the Biden administration looking to replace Kamala? Could be.

She left out all Americans…witch — 🍀 Tabatha 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) December 16, 2021

Duh.

She doesn’t care about Americans, just the convenient little boxes they check so she can pander.

“We need new voters!” — WeimarCentralBanker (@BankerWeimar) December 15, 2021

YUP.

THAT.

You also stood for Smollet — TemplarJnr (@TemplarJnr) December 16, 2021

Oof.

"We stand for letting non-citizens vote in local and state elections." — TacticalSnail (@TacticalSnail) December 16, 2021

Sure would be nice if any of this were sincere and not just major league virtue signaling… — ❄️ Melissa ❄️ (@liss_shrugged) December 16, 2021

They stand for themselves and that's it! — Steve (@RocketDynamo) December 16, 2021

Zzzzzzzzzzz — Shaun Donovan 🇼🇸🇭🇰 (@Rockandopera) December 16, 2021

Saying “LGBTQ+” and “brothers and sisters” in the same thread is… out of touch to say the least — Him (@MikeyMoonshot) December 16, 2021

The VERY least.

