Remember earlier in the season when The Salvation Army decided it would ask people who donate to apologize for their ‘white racism’? Alienating and insulting your donors seems like sort of a bad idea if you need to raise a good bit of money for the holiday season, right? And then, when they received pushback they backpedaled a bit but didn’t really apologize for insinuating people who give them money and toys are racists.

Which seems to have resulted in some serious consequences for the charity.

Shot Chaser pic.twitter.com/4DDkTu8cuY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 15, 2021

Ouch.

From Fox 13:

The Salvation Army is facing a shortage of toys and donations ahead of the holiday season, and urge communities to find a way to help. The nonprofit reports it gets 75% of total annual donations during November and December, and they are once again in need of support. “There are many reasons why both financial and toy donations are down this year, not the least of which is likely pandemic fatigue and concerns about employment and the future,” said Colonel Cindy Foley of the NW Salvation Army Division. “We are actually trying to provide food, shelter, toys and clothing to double the number of families we served last Christmas, and in the midst of the growing need we are seeing fewer people donating at our virtual and physical kettles.” Not only is the nonprofit organization short on donations, they also are in desperate need of bell ringers to staff the red kettles seen at businesses around the country.

Gosh, they’re blaming COVID fatigue for their donations being down.

Which means they learned NOTHING.

Next year will be MUCH WORSE as News of this Spreads and they've decided to Double Down. — Broken Wrd (@BrokenWrd) December 16, 2021

I never carry cash, but made it a point to do it every December for the bell ringers. Haven't put a nickle in this year. I feel sorry for the people who the @salvationarmy helps, but they made it clear my money isn't welcome. 🤷‍♀️ — Corrine (@thecoraesthetic) December 15, 2021

"Go woke, go broke" applies in the nonprofit sector, apparently. — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) December 15, 2021

I didn't even look at the bell ringers. — studio – walters (@studio_walters) December 15, 2021

Who wants to tell the Salvation Army if you go woke, you go broke?

