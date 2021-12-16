What is going ON at CNN?

Sounds like Project Veritas has found yet another producer (aside from Chris Cuomo’s guy) who solicited explicit photos of his fiancé’s underage daughter.

Watch (note, this is very explicit and troubling):

Honestly, when we first saw this we thought it was about Griffin … that it was another CNN producer seems even more problematic.

Here’s their full story:

No words.

Well, LOTS of words but none we should probably write on Twitchy.

Not the first time we’ve seen this video today when writing about the Left or the media.

Same difference.

It sure seems that way.

Yikes.

***

