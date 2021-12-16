What is going ON at CNN?

Sounds like Project Veritas has found yet another producer (aside from Chris Cuomo’s guy) who solicited explicit photos of his fiancé’s underage daughter.

Watch (note, this is very explicit and troubling):

BREAKING: Source Provided Video and Texts Show @CNN Producer Fantasizing About Sex Acts with Fiancé’s Young Daughter Producer in question also solicited explicit photos of source’s underage daughter SOURCE: "People with power seem to get away with it” pic.twitter.com/FREb44mQjd — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) December 16, 2021

Honestly, when we first saw this we thought it was about Griffin … that it was another CNN producer seems even more problematic.

Here’s their full story:

No words.

Well, LOTS of words but none we should probably write on Twitchy.

Absolutely depraved — 𝐿𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇𝑀𝑜𝓂❤️‍🔥🎄🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) December 16, 2021

Not the first time we’ve seen this video today when writing about the Left or the media.

Same difference.

Name him — Project Mayhem (@__ProjectMayhem) December 16, 2021

Holy crap. This is CNN. — Junson Chan 🇺🇸 (@realjunsonchan) December 16, 2021

Are we going to get the name of the CNN producer in question? — Unvaccinated Republican (@UnvaccinatedGOP) December 16, 2021

CNN sure knows how to pick 'em — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) December 16, 2021

It sure seems that way.

Yikes.

