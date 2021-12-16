Rule #1: Never EVER compare anything or anyone to Hitler. Just don’t do it.

You can say a lot of horrible stuff about people you disagree with without exploiting the horrors of the Holocaust.

Too bad Bruno Maçães didn’t get that memo OR if he did get it, he didn’t care.

He’s claiming people who don’t support vaccine mandates are the actual fascists.

Yeah, this is stupid.

Awwww, ok. So ol’ Bruno thinks Republicans support people making their own decisions about the vaccine because they are looking for some sort of genocide to occur.

What a horrible, awful, disgusting, and quite frankly, seriously effed-up thing to say about people.

Hey, man, Twitter didn’t give him his fancy blue-check for nothin’.

Impressively repugnant, even for a Twitter blue-check.

