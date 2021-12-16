Rule #1: Never EVER compare anything or anyone to Hitler. Just don’t do it.

You can say a lot of horrible stuff about people you disagree with without exploiting the horrors of the Holocaust.

Too bad Bruno Maçães didn’t get that memo OR if he did get it, he didn’t care.

Republicans would have found much to like in the Third Reich’s vaccine policy, which was very much in line with their current recommendations: above all, it relaxed requirements for compulsory vaccination that had been in place in Germany for decadeshttps://t.co/3ZMQEGKNJb — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) December 16, 2021

He’s claiming people who don’t support vaccine mandates are the actual fascists.

Yeah, this is stupid.

Relaxing vaccination mandates was a tactic of population control by avoiding “unnecessary restlessness” — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) December 16, 2021

Awwww, ok. So ol’ Bruno thinks Republicans support people making their own decisions about the vaccine because they are looking for some sort of genocide to occur.

What a horrible, awful, disgusting, and quite frankly, seriously effed-up thing to say about people.

Know who sucked their own d*ck on social media? Jacobins — Cranky "Big Meat Conglomerate" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) December 16, 2021

Using your reasoning, the Democrats would have found much to like in Mengele's research methods, as they are using the American People as lab rats for these untested and unproven mRNA shots, that apparently provide little if any protection from a therapeutically treatable virus. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) December 16, 2021

what you see when you walk up to the mirror pic.twitter.com/PxRGqOwFe3 — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) December 16, 2021

These parody accounts rule!! — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) December 16, 2021

Do you always go around connecting imaginary dots? — Andy Genova (@AndyKGenova) December 16, 2021

Hey, man, Twitter didn’t give him his fancy blue-check for nothin’.

Impressively repugnant, even for a Twitter blue-check.

