Of COURSE, Elon fired back at Joy right after we published our piece on her accusing him of culturally appropriating Karen from Black people:

(Lack of) Joy Reid is a lobbyist for Sen Karen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2021

Elon for the win.

Joy Reid was super upset with Elon Musk for calling Elizabeth Warren out, even though Pocahontas started it.

In fact, Joy dedicated an entire spot to trashing him for it …

Oh, and the bit about his ‘culturally appropriating’ Karen from Black people. Really?

Yeah, we know you know she’s horrible but still:

MSNBC’s Joy Reid says Elon Musk “misappropriated black vernacular for misogynistic purposes” pic.twitter.com/XGkiPo1Oy3 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 16, 2021

Joy really is a one-track pundit. Yawn.

This was exceptionally stupid, even for Joy.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid, one of the dumbest people in media, argues Elon Musk culturally appropriated his Karen insult from black people. Really: pic.twitter.com/v8kXj16NMu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 16, 2021

What he said.

She really needs to get some new material. — johnab (@jabhawki) December 16, 2021

Yes, yes she does.

She's mad that he called someone else Karen? There's room for one more, Joy. — Rosy (@LuckyOptimist) December 16, 2021

Joy Reid thinks using twenty-five cent words to describe her half-penny thoughts will make them sound more reasonable. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Mike A K A Proof🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ProofBlog) December 16, 2021

Everything is about race with this chick. Calling Elon Musk a “free loader” when she’s done nothing is pathetic — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 16, 2021

Pretty sure Elon isn’t overly concerned with what Joy thinks.

I can’t understand people who bring race into every thing — Hunter Lackey (@thehunterlackey) December 16, 2021

What a dangerously insane woman right there… — The Prickly Ambivert (@BillDost) December 16, 2021

This is an insult to lemons everywhere.

Lord I hope they never take Joy Reid off television. https://t.co/xCfUjp7zQM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 16, 2021

Job security, indeed.

Heh.

