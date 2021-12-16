–UPDATED —

Of COURSE, Elon fired back at Joy right after we published our piece on her accusing him of culturally appropriating Karen from Black people:

Elon for the win.

Joy Reid was super upset with Elon Musk for calling Elizabeth Warren out, even though Pocahontas started it.

In fact, Joy dedicated an entire spot to trashing him for it …

Oh, and the bit about his ‘culturally appropriating’ Karen from Black people. Really?

Yeah, we know you know she’s horrible but still:

Joy really is a one-track pundit. Yawn.

This was exceptionally stupid, even for Joy.

Trending

What he said.

Yes, yes she does.

Pretty sure Elon isn’t overly concerned with what Joy thinks.

This is an insult to lemons everywhere.

Job security, indeed.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘This. Is. Why. I’m. Armed.’ TERRIFYING doorbell video captures moment woman is attacked and kidnapped in Charlotte (watch)

MAAAYBE sit this one out, Fang Banger: Eric Swalwell’s attempt to paint Republicans as ‘hating the police’ is SO MUCH fail

Sit DOWN! Christina Pushaw takes FL Sen. Jason Pizzo APART in heated back and forth over Florida businesses (Dem Rep butting in gets DROPPED too)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth WarrenElon Muskjoy reid

Recommended Twitchy Video