Ummm … what?

Ok, so we know it’s not nice to pick on Joy Reid and how she looks (and normally we wouldn’t) HOWEVER this tweet? C’mon, she was begging to be Twitchied. Not just because of the picture but what she said WITH IT.

‘Stay spicy.’

As we said up there, C’MON!!!

Even Twitchy editors are only human:

There has got to be a cultural appropriation joke here with spicy (especially since she accused Elon Musk of culturally appropriating Black people over the use of Karen) but we just haven’t had enough coffee to quite figure it out yet.

Ideas?

Stop being racist, Joy. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) December 17, 2021

That’s like asking the sun to stop shining.

I thought Scary Spice retired. https://t.co/19BKrm5wYr — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) December 17, 2021

*snort*

Did the FBI ever find those homophobic time-travelers who hacked your blog? — Ordy Packard's Holiday Yule Log Emporium (@ThatAmish1) December 17, 2021

Well, considering the FBI had to time travel to find them it could take some time.

Spicy. Does that mean dishonest, racist, and delusional? https://t.co/QDG1R4rMpg — Rocky 👩🏻🤍 (@wavechaser2024) December 17, 2021

Congrats on that swimming medal. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) December 17, 2021

Oof.

Stay crazy as a loon, Joy. pic.twitter.com/Kp4I9VbrGc — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) December 17, 2021

Stay Nauseous, Twitter. — Claud B's Revenge (@b_clad) December 17, 2021

Is she auditioning for a certain drag queen tv show?🤔 — Ranger Elf, Redneck Snow Roach (@TheRogue_Elf) December 17, 2021

Not judging.

Hey, that’s fair. Joy is very pro-mask.

Although we’re not sure this person is demanding she put one on for safety.

Oooh, that’s a tough one.

***

