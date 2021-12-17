Seems Judicial nominee Anne Traum isn’t exactly being forthcoming when asked various questions.

Hey, at least Sen. John Kennedy got her to answer one, right?

Watch:

Sen. John Kennedy: "What's your favorite color?" Judicial nominee Anne Traum: "Blue." Sen. John Kennedy: "Thank you. I got one. I'm one for about twenty. I can't vote for you. Not if you're not going to answer questions. I mean, that was embarrassing." pic.twitter.com/cCuW8tPzhq — The Hill (@thehill) December 17, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Lol thank you. They never want to answer the question they just go around and blabber more bs. — Marcus (@MarcusWooley2) December 17, 2021

Love Senator Kennedy!! Love his good ol southern drawl 😊 — leeanne pinkard (@leecagle) December 17, 2021

There is something about that southern drawl that makes this even funnier.

This was after she refused to answer his questions (beyond the Ginsburg rule), in case anyone is looking for context. — just alan (@JustJustalan) December 17, 2021

Thank you, Tweeter, for doing our job for us and not making us explain the context here. You’re a pal.

She can't answer because she knows that she'll be exposed. — Roux (@rouxdsla) December 17, 2021

She didn't provide a satisfactory explanation to many of his questions. — David B (@DavidB97206147) December 17, 2021

Any of his questions.

And nope.

now i remember why I don't go on twitter anymore. — Pro Noun (@Lizzie26097961) December 17, 2021

HA HA HA HA!

Yes!

Have you guys seen that warning on Twitter? There are certain accounts Twitter likes to protect since some convos can be ‘heavy.’ Not us of course, and definitely not this editor, but other accounts they care about.

Hilarious, right?

She had all kinds of word salad for an answer. — myname (@Igglecane) December 17, 2021

And that’s exactly what people do when they DON’T want to answer the question.

Yup.

But hey, at least we know her favorite color is blue.

***

