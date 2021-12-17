COVID in NYC is surging even WITH their crazy, over-the-top mitigation.

Gosh, it’s almost like a virus is gonna virus.

New York City Council Member Mark Levine wants New Yorkers to do MORE to stay safe, even though over 70% of the city is fully vaccinated, plus they have vaccine mandates, passports, masking of very small children, and all sorts of fun, fascisty stuff they thought would stop COVID.

Guess they were wrong.

Is Levine saying those measures don’t work?

Covid cases are going vertical in NYC. Positivity has doubled in past 3 days, something we've never seen before here in whole pandemic (h/t @DrJayVarma) Hospitalizations are also increasing rapidly. NYC is heading into a perfect storm. All of us need to do more to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/jvUbZBDpaZ — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 16, 2021

DA DA DAAAAAA!

BE AFRAID.

NOTHING WILL EVER BE ENOUGH!

VOTE DEMOCRAT!

These people …

Wait, if there are vaccine mandates AND mask mandates, what's going on here??? It's as if the numbers are saying that neither one work. — Russ Dumas-His Awesome Magnificence 🇺🇸 (@RussDumas) December 17, 2021

Probably you should double check 3-year-olds have their facemasks fastened tight enough — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 17, 2021

Yeah, that oughta do it.

Those evil 3-year-olds.

Serious question – as individuals who have been masking, distancing, vaccinated and boosted, what more are we supposed to do to stay safe?? — Lindsay (@lindsaybgrim) December 16, 2021

Oh, with all the requirements in place? Who could have thought… How many of those 'cases' are really people with no symptoms? — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) December 17, 2021

So the mandates aren’t working. Let’s have more! — JSParker (@jsparker31) December 17, 2021

WHEEEEEEE!

This can't be happening. New Yorkers were good little boys and girls. Only those dirty Southeastern folks have nasty COVID waves like that. — problem.reaction.solution🌵 (@m_soond) December 17, 2021

From 22 cases per one hundred thousand to 54 cases per one hundred thousand in what, 6 weeks? This is what you're panicking over? Cases. As in positive tests. — oculus reparo (@PFlat2) December 17, 2021

RUUUUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIIVES!

Hospitalizations decreased today — McKotchi (@McKotchi) December 16, 2021

Let's find new and inventive reasons to justify abridging the rights of our citizens while we ignore the mandates we place on you plebes. — Umbrella Security Services (@cryshalsing) December 17, 2021

hospitalizations are increasing rapidly? where? pic.twitter.com/6XsfzhvxIv — Thinking fast and slow (@ElleMandell) December 17, 2021

In Democrats-Love-Oppression-ville.

***

