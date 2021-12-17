COVID in NYC is surging even WITH their crazy, over-the-top mitigation.

Gosh, it’s almost like a virus is gonna virus.

New York City Council Member Mark Levine wants New Yorkers to do MORE to stay safe, even though over 70% of the city is fully vaccinated, plus they have vaccine mandates, passports, masking of very small children, and all sorts of fun, fascisty stuff they thought would stop COVID.

Guess they were wrong.

Is Levine saying those measures don’t work?

DA DA DAAAAAA!

BE AFRAID.

NOTHING WILL EVER BE ENOUGH!

VOTE DEMOCRAT!

These people …

Trending

Yeah, that oughta do it.

Those evil 3-year-olds.

WHEEEEEEE!

RUUUUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIIVES!

In Democrats-Love-Oppression-ville.

***

Related:

That SOUND you hear is socialists WAILING after reading John Hayward’s KICK-A*S thread on the powerful truth about capitalism

‘THERE it is’! Randi Weingarten’s WORST nightmare, Corey DeAngelis, drops SERIOUS truth bombs on teacher’s unions, Biden admin, AND the CDC

‘What’s your favorite color?’ Sen. John Kennedy hilariously EMBARRASSES Judicial nominee Anne Traum for not answering any questions (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Council MemberCOVIDMark LevinemitigationNew York City

Recommended Twitchy Video