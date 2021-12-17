Capitalism rules. Deal with it, commies.

Socialists.

Whatever.

John Hayward’s thread does an awesome job of reminding Americans of just that …

Take a look.

The best at increasing supply in response to demand.

Yup.

Cold, hard truth.

We all know socialists can’t deal with the cold hard truth.

Trending

What he said.

Oppression sucks every time and all the time.

Elites love socialism.

See AOC and her top-of-the-line Tesla.

See Bernie and his three houses and millions.

Yikes.

And true.

Yup.

But the Left is always telling us how they’re the party of science.

Heh.

Socialists understand so little.

He could have stopped there.

***

Related:

‘THERE it is’! Randi Weingarten’s WORST nightmare, Corey DeAngelis, drops SERIOUS truth bombs on teacher’s unions, Biden admin, AND the CDC

‘What’s your favorite color?’ Sen. John Kennedy hilariously EMBARRASSES Judicial nominee Anne Traum for not answering any questions (watch)

TKO! Mollie Hemingway DROPS Marc Elias in BRUTAL back and forth for smearing Republicans and pushing to make it EASIER for Democrats to cheat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericacapitalismJohn Haywardsocialismthread

Recommended Twitchy Video