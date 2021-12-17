So if a White person suggests a Black person read Thomas Sowell or Larry Elder that makes them racist.

Alrighty then, Talbert.

We still struggle to understand how this clown is a Bishop but hey, to each their own we suppose.

And sorry, but Thomas Sowell is a complete and total bada*s. *shrug*

Luckily, people were more than happy to call the blue-check troll out:

Oopsie.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pretty sure Talbert was trolling and that was bait for attention because any attention is good attention when you’re trolling.

He really is.

Evidence is racist.

Or something.

True story.

Ouch.

