So if a White person suggests a Black person read Thomas Sowell or Larry Elder that makes them racist.

Alrighty then, Talbert.

If you’re white and telling Black people that they need to listen to Thomas Sowell or Larry Elder, it’s because you’re racist. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 16, 2021

We still struggle to understand how this clown is a Bishop but hey, to each their own we suppose.

And sorry, but Thomas Sowell is a complete and total bada*s. *shrug*

Luckily, people were more than happy to call the blue-check troll out:

Well not really because I am one of those black people who listens to Sowell & Elder 🙁 — Trend_Setter88 (@2021Later) December 17, 2021

Oopsie.

But seriously, you NEED to listen to Thomas Sowell and Larry Elder. — Mr. Fahrenheit (@Biggwidd) December 17, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pretty sure Talbert was trolling and that was bait for attention because any attention is good attention when you’re trolling.

Everyone should listen to Thomas Sowell.

The man is spectacular. — Power Lizard (@PowerLizard1) December 17, 2021

He really is.

Because they make great points backed up with evidence? Okay🙄 — J McD (@MyViewAmerica) December 17, 2021

Evidence is racist.

Or something.

EVERYONE should be listening to Thomas Sowell. — Drue Chilton (@DrueChilton) December 17, 2021

True story.

If you start your tweet with “if your (fill in ethnicity)”. I suspect you may be the one with the problem. — Jeff Higgins (@uwhiggs) December 17, 2021

If promoting people of any race to help themselves and avoid race hustlers like yourself, then I’m racist.

Sounds like you need to listen to Thomas Sowell and Larry Elder.

But you won’t, you’d rather keep black people down so you falsely appear elevated morally. https://t.co/JSO9g8Lwsc — Eric (@_C3NSOR3D) December 17, 2021

Ouch.

***

