Seriously, Jim Acosta thought this pic was a good idea?

Forget that we’re in a PANDEMIC and not a single, solitary person in this picture is socially distanced OR masked, but considering he’s posting with his Atlanta team? You’d think there would be a teensy bit more diversity … right?

Not to mention the creepy-a*s picture of the Fox News Christmas tree that burned down with headshots of Fox News’ hosts around it.

Dude is broken:

Teamwork makes the dream work. Got to finally hang out IN-person with my Atlanta-based CNN team that gets the show on the air every weekend. I couldn’t do it without them! Thanks guys!! pic.twitter.com/7E699fiszv — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 19, 2021

Trolling?

Desperate for attention as his outlet sinks more and more?

Really this dense?

Who knows?

Not a single white elitist liberal here is wearing a mask and you are completely blind to the irony. — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) December 19, 2021

He’s completely blind to a LOT of things but we digress.

Ah man imagine how many masks and how diverse this would be if it was a cnn show lead by Jim Acosta oh wait — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 19, 2021

Heh.

Why is he holding a picture of the Fox News Christmas tree with Fox anchors around it? pic.twitter.com/TYoimmODai — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 19, 2021

Because he’s a creepsh*t.

No masks? No social distancing? Why do you want grandma to die, Jim? — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) December 19, 2021

Jim, are those pictures of all the show hosts that crush CNN in ratings day in and day out? 🧐 — Ghosts Of Home (@SteelerChris) December 19, 2021

THERE it is.

You’re holding up a picture of the @FoxNews Christmas tree?😂🤣😂🤣 You are so jealous of FOX! Hilarious 😂😆 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 19, 2021

Dude has issues.

All I see are a lot of white faces without masks on.. But that pic you're holding tells me more about you than you think. — 🎄 Deb H 🎄 (@deb_h7) December 19, 2021

A lot going on here, but the obsession with FNC is strange. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 19, 2021

And creepy.

Why don't you employee any black people, Jim? — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) December 19, 2021

Fair question. Especially in Atlanta.

Once again, @cnn is hosting a super spreader event. Wear a mask , Jim. — Comfortably Cobra XV (@cobracommandr15) December 19, 2021

Great job with the masking , social distancing and diversity 🙄 — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 19, 2021

Curious team for Atlanta. Census Bureau shows Atlanta is a majority-black city : 51% black, 41% white. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) December 19, 2021

See?

You guys still telling all your viewers to mask my kids for 8hrs a day? Awesome — theREALbenORR™️ (@theREALbenORR) December 19, 2021

Super awesome.

Yup.

Next picture, hold up the ratings sheet — Les Coe Brandon (@JayThickhead1) December 19, 2021

THAT would be a hoot.

He’s holding a picture mocking the Fox Christmas tree that was burned down. Sicko. CNN hates Christmas. https://t.co/B64ASdhlji — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) December 19, 2021

How utterly insecure does a person have to be — during a team shot, mind you — to hold up a photo of a Christmas tree that was burned down by an arsonist with photos of those on a rival network that eviscerates his? Oh right… https://t.co/NnrDYxNM6Z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 19, 2021

Oh right.

***

