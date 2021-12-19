Seriously, Jim Acosta thought this pic was a good idea?

Forget that we’re in a PANDEMIC and not a single, solitary person in this picture is socially distanced OR masked, but considering he’s posting with his Atlanta team? You’d think there would be a teensy bit more diversity … right?

Not to mention the creepy-a*s picture of the Fox News Christmas tree that burned down with headshots of Fox News’ hosts around it.

Dude is broken:

Trolling?

Desperate for attention as his outlet sinks more and more?

Really this dense?

Who knows?

He’s completely blind to a LOT of things but we digress.

Heh.

Because he’s a creepsh*t.

THERE it is.

Dude has issues.

And creepy.

Fair question. Especially in Atlanta.

See?

Super awesome.

Yup.

THAT would be a hoot.

Oh right.

***

