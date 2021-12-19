Wow, Nancy … this didn’t age well even a DAY after you said it.

Guess we all know who’s really in charge, and it’s not Biden or even Nancy Pelosi.

It’s Joe Manchin.

And now that we know he’s a NO (he said so on Fox News Sunday!), Nancy babbling on and on about how Joe will ‘understand’ an agreement is there to be made is sad.

Unless you’re a Twitchy editor and then it’s DELICIOUS.

Take a look:

Joe Biden is in charge.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Authoritarians really hate it when people don’t let them act like authoritarians.

We know this now more than ever.

Heh.

This. ^

***

