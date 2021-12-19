Wow, Nancy … this didn’t age well even a DAY after you said it.

Guess we all know who’s really in charge, and it’s not Biden or even Nancy Pelosi.

It’s Joe Manchin.

And now that we know he’s a NO (he said so on Fox News Sunday!), Nancy babbling on and on about how Joe will ‘understand’ an agreement is there to be made is sad.

Unless you’re a Twitchy editor and then it’s DELICIOUS.

Take a look:

Pelosi on Build Back Better: I have confidence that Joe Manchin will understand that we will find the agreement that is there to be made. But make no mistake, Joe Biden is in charge. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 19, 2021

Joe Biden is in charge.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Also SUPER interesting that Pelosi felt the need to put that out there after the Charlamagne/Kamala kerfuffle. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 19, 2021

Authoritarians really hate it when people don’t let them act like authoritarians.

Biden isn't even in charge of his own meal times. — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) December 19, 2021

He can be in charge all he wants. 51 Senators are saying no to fundamentally changing the country. 51 is a great number when the Dems need KH to break a tie but it works both ways. — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) December 19, 2021

Narrator: In fact, Nancy was mistaken. — Skippy Variant (@Absolut_Boston) December 19, 2021

We know this now more than ever.

Heh.

Great. He’s in charge but you have to tell people he is in charge. 😂 — Lebron’s Leg Cramp (@drfeedbacker) December 19, 2021

In charge of what his nap time — david (@greaticeman) December 19, 2021

If she has to say it, then it means he’s not in charge. — Suearp (@Preaus) December 19, 2021

When you have to inform everybody of whose in charge, then he really is not in charge. — My Info (@stucker075) December 19, 2021

This. ^

***

