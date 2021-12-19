Democrats like Chris Murphy enabled teacher’s unions to shut down the schools (for multiple school years) for more bargaining power.

And now they want to pretend, sort of like Randi Weingarten, that they really want our kids in the classroom. Unfortunately for them, we were all around when they were trying to keep our kids out of the classroom and working with the teacher’s unions for political gain during an election year.

This was pathetic:

I was in a low income elementary school in Bridgeport last month, and the teachers had a hard time putting in words how damaging the social isolation of distance learning had been for students. I hear this all over. Kids need the connectivity of in person school. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 19, 2021

Gosh, you mean taking learning in the classroom away hurts poor children most of all?

Where has this guy BEEN?

Just close the schools and have neighborhood homeschooling. — Cages. It's all cages. FJB & his puppeteers. (@IAMISjp) December 19, 2021

Oh no no, homeschooling is the Devil and stuff to a Democrat.

Yet, it was your Democrat Party that helped the Teacher's Unions put systems over students and science in order to push the narratives that hurt these children — Scotty Jolly Christmas (@Scottergate) December 19, 2021

This. ^

It is on Democrats the collective abuse your policies have landed on this generation of children. K-12 students now having heart attacks, depression, and a rise in suicides. Before vaccines, the young were the lease effected segment of the population from COVID-19. On your hands! — Claud B's Revenge (@b_clad) December 19, 2021

I am glad that you have finally accepted what many said was obvious from the beginning. TY. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 19, 2021

Good to step up and admit that these draconian policies hurt kids the most. — Unagi (@brownrobin64) December 19, 2021

Not these draconian policies.

The DEMOCRATS’ draconian policies.

Don't you feel wonderful that your party did this….??? — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) December 19, 2021

Fair question.

They could have been open 2 yrs ago. Why have you pushed closing them and panic porn? — Johnny Ringo (@TombstoneAriz) December 19, 2021

Geez, ya think? Putz — It's the Principle, Stupid (@AsaintPaul) December 19, 2021

Perhaps speak to your political donors that lobbied the CDC to keep distance learning? You know, your friend Randi? — Scott Wheeler (@scott_wheeler12) December 19, 2021

You’re just realizing this now? — Tommy (@T_ommy_R_oth) December 19, 2021

You stupid democrats caused this. https://t.co/6geCe0bNZN — Jersey Jackass (@Oldglorycries) December 19, 2021

Yup.

You and your party did this. https://t.co/fYPK54CktU — Joe (@JoeC1776) December 19, 2021

No shit, you pandering buffoon. https://t.co/1c0pfWYwqf — 🥃☠️Emersen”Rooftop Korean in training” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) December 19, 2021

Pandering.

Buffoon.

That works.

***

Related:

‘Only cuz she’s second-fiddle to a chunk of firewood’: Salon calls Kamala Harris the ‘most powerful VP since Richard Nixon’ and OMG-LOL

‘An entire DAY … to come up with THIS?!’ Eric Swalwell’s attempt at firing back at Ted Cruz by trashing his WIFE goes VERY, VERY wrong

OOF! Now that Joe Manchin has NUKED Biden’s Build Back Better, Nancy Pelosi’s statement about Biden ‘being in charge’ is even FUNNIER

Recommended Twitchy Video