Kamala Harris … the most powerful VP … riiiiiiight.

The harder they work at making Kamala a thing, the more people seem to reject her. It’s almost as if Kamala really and truly is a horrible, unlikable, harpy from Hell who couldn’t even win her own state during the Democratic primary.

This is what happens when you select someone for an important role because they check the right ‘identity’ boxes.

Kamala Harris: Most powerful vice president since Richard Nixon. Yes, really https://t.co/qsPYYvUW4z — Salon (@Salon) December 19, 2021

From Salon (sorry!):

Perhaps not many — but Harris’ unique status is no secret. No woman has ever previously held national elected office, nor has any person of Asian ancestry. Harris is also the first Black vice president, a fact which obviously leaves her somewhat in the shadow of Barack Obama. As a recent Daily Beast article points out, Harris is held to a double standard, and her sinking poll numbers and hostile press coverage seem to reflect that. The symbolic significance of a Black woman with multiethnic heritage presiding over a 50-50 Senate still largely comprised of white men is impossible to miss. Harris has literally tilted the balance of power toward the Democrats with her tie-breaking votes, and vice-presidential history suggests she could also do so in a more profound way. That’s where Richard Nixon comes in.

Yeah, we can’t include any more than that.

Yikesville, right?

Joe won't make it to the end of his term. https://t.co/7JK72gAeWi — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) December 19, 2021

Raising your voice at staffers does not equate to being powerful, just say'n. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 19, 2021

Salon dot com is just a parody account now — Big Ed Florida Man (@Falconeddie1) December 19, 2021

And not a funny one at that.

Her approval poll ratings are lower than Dick Cheney‘s after he shot someone in the face.. nice try Salon — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) December 19, 2021

Only the most sophisticated people can see the emperor’s new clothes… pic.twitter.com/JbJcVx8JrF — Nick Nicholas (@Nick_GenX) December 19, 2021

'Cause she's second fiddle to a chunk of firewood. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) December 19, 2021

Fair point.

pic.twitter.com/b5spB79lxw — Z0CKING R0UND THE XMAS TREE (@d0c_z1ck) December 19, 2021

A typo? Most clueless @VP in history. — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) December 19, 2021

We made this exact same face.

Who exactly is this powerful vp? I don't believe I have heard of it/them. — Artist Formerly Known As Woodsy III (@alllifesmadder) December 19, 2021

It’s the broad Biden picked because she checked the right boxes.

That’s who.

***

