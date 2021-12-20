This is one of those threads that need very little commentary EXCEPT if you’re a reader who hasn’t heard of the Great Barrington Declaration. Basically, the declaration says instead of lockdowns and other mitigation (masking, mandates, forced vaccination) during a pandemic we should work to protect the vulnerable while the young and healthy get back to normal. Here is a key part of the declaration, from their site:

Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19. By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent testing of other staff and all visitors. Staff rotation should be minimized. Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home. When possible, they should meet family members outside rather than inside. A comprehensive and detailed list of measures, including approaches to multi-generational households, can be implemented, and is well within the scope and capability of public health professionals.

Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.

In other words, life should get back to normal.

Sounds like common sense, right?

This is probably why Fauci and Francis Collins worked so hard to shut it down.

Lockdowns DO hurt the poor.

The Great Barrington Declaration is common sense, so of course, our ‘experts’ shunned it.

