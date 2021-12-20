This is one of those threads that need very little commentary EXCEPT if you’re a reader who hasn’t heard of the Great Barrington Declaration. Basically, the declaration says instead of lockdowns and other mitigation (masking, mandates, forced vaccination) during a pandemic we should work to protect the vulnerable while the young and healthy get back to normal. Here is a key part of the declaration, from their site:

Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19. By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent testing of other staff and all visitors. Staff rotation should be minimized. Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home. When possible, they should meet family members outside rather than inside. A comprehensive and detailed list of measures, including approaches to multi-generational households, can be implemented, and is well within the scope and capability of public health professionals. Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.

In other words, life should get back to normal.

Sounds like common sense, right?

This is probably why Fauci and Francis Collins worked so hard to shut it down.

Check this out.

Thread summarizing what we've learned so far of the Fauci/Collins email dump on the Great Barrington Declaration: It starts on 10/14/20 when Collins instructs Fauci and his staff to "take down" the GBD and the "fringe" scientists behind it. pic.twitter.com/XyTWINMOnG — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

Take them down.

Huh.

That doesn’t sound very sciency.

Fauci responds immediately by circulating an article against the GBD from that austere scientific authority, @WiredUK. pic.twitter.com/GSnvJGLwOi — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

Wired UK.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The Fauci-endorsed Wired article is noteworthy for having one of the single worst hot-takes of the entire pandemic. It declared in October 2020 that the GBD should be ignored, because lockdowns were a thing of the past and would not be returning! https://t.co/o1nTEuO4tr pic.twitter.com/U3LtPK97zc — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

Uh huh.

The next day, Fauci sends Collins an angry rant against the GBD in the @TheNation by @gregggonsalves. Collins approves. pic.twitter.com/jstxmUb4Ay — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

Deadly delusions.

Wow.

Far from a scientific study refuting the GBD, Gonsalves's article is a political op-ed attacking @Jacobin magazine for breaking "solidarity" with other far-left media outlets on lockdowns. Why? Because Jacobin ran an interview with @MartinKulldorff on how lockdowns hurt the poor. pic.twitter.com/0j85WlKiwY — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

Lockdowns DO hurt the poor.

Over the weekend, Collins launches the smear campaign against the GBD in the Washington Post.https://t.co/WwrcdJUoC4 pic.twitter.com/xw42r2WGqR — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

And of course, it’s WaPo.

Yeah, we wouldn’t be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Collins and Fauci email each other about the WaPo hit, with Fauci quipping that the White House was "too busy with other things to worry about this" – perhaps an election reference? – and therefore would not push back on the anti-GBD campaign. pic.twitter.com/CVxqSbPSS3 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

Or you know, Trump didn’t like the lockdowns either?

Just sayin’.

In the meantime, Gonsalves also gets in contact with Collins to volunteer his services (along with future @CDCDirector Rochelle Walensky) to attack the GBD in the media. Collins approves, and forwards it to Fauci and a bunch of NIH underlings. pic.twitter.com/UJ2t7C18AA — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

Wow.

Just freakin’ wow.

In the meantime, @gregggonsalves was having a public meltdown against the GBD on twitter.https://t.co/kRWcwYO92Z pic.twitter.com/fXH7kIA3o2 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

HOW DARE SCIENTISTS TELL PEOPLE TO LIVE THEIR LIVES!

REEEEEE!

The emails get murky around 10/14/20, because the NIH redacted a bunch of emails that appear to be between Fauci and Collins. Surrounding context suggests they were discussing how to trash the GBD if it came up at the WH Covid task force meeting on 10/16. pic.twitter.com/k3w3pZRhJd — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

Redacted.

Gotta love the government. *eye roll*

On the morning of the Covid task force meeting, Fauci sends Deborah Birx this email alerting her about the need to oppose the GBD at the meeting. The unredacted part suggests they are preparing to attack @ScottWAtlas, who was perceived as the task force's champion of the GBD. pic.twitter.com/iqYbiTiZxo — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

Yeah, we’ve said wow a bunch but wow again.

10/16/20 is as far as I've gotten in piecing together the story of what happened. Still more documents to go through, including some more explosive revelations about where Fauci was getting his anti-GBD talking points. So stay tuned! — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

*typo in the above. The first email about "taking down" the GBD was on 10/8/20 – three days after the GBD broke into the news and went viral. — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 18, 2021

The Great Barrington Declaration is common sense, so of course, our ‘experts’ shunned it.

