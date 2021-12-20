History called, Randi, it said you’re all full of crap.

Man oh man, Randi Weingarten’s union, the American Federation of Teachers, is really working hard to pretend they weren’t the ones who shut down schools for multiple school years and that their deal leader has been FIGHTING to keep the kids in school.

They must think people haven’t been paying attention because we call BS.

Corey DeAngelis busted the whole lot of them trying to push the same story with the same quote … aka he caught them gaslighting like crazy.

Randi's union is trying to rewrite history pic.twitter.com/jp16HVHJea — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

Well lookie there.

twese tweets are all identical and from people affiliated with Randi's union (AFT) pic.twitter.com/ySzPYrrFzN — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

Color us NOT shocked.

Her union's Digital Director put out a similar tweet focusing on school reopenings He turned off replies after the ratio. This gaslighting isn't going to work. pic.twitter.com/Ry7Y0cAfSH — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

Asher got a little cranky with people for calling him out …

Randi tweeted out the article twice attempting to gaslight the public She quickly turned off replies both times. Hundreds of people called out the lie in the quote tweets. pic.twitter.com/sJ3KPnGGfv — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

As we said up there, it ain’t gonna work, Randi.

teachers unions fought to keep schools closed for over a year and a half. families aren't going to fall for this gaslighting. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

Nope.

We’re not.

if teachers unions were actually trying to reopen schools they were really bad at it public school districts with stronger teachers unions were much less likely to reopen and somehow private schools were able to figure it out from the beginning. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

See Florida.

See Texas.

See Wyoming.

"So it appears Weingarten’s claim is the exact opposite of reality."https://t.co/VZc2OuPQGB — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

And anyone without an agenda knows it is.

Oops.

AFL-CIO is also promoting the propaganda. They're the largest federation of unions in the U.S. Randi's AFT is one of their member unions. pic.twitter.com/v6p2U555D7 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

One awful union deserves another.

AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions, promoted the propaganda about Randi Weingarten and school reopenings Their banner photo: pic.twitter.com/v815rm1Oqh — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

more identical tweets by people affiliated with Randi's union (AFT) pic.twitter.com/sT8rFRabXX — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 20, 2021

Gosh, almost like someone sent out a memo to make this happen.

Hate to rain on their parade.

No, not really.

***

