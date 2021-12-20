When you think the government’s job is to keep you and your family comfy …

Wow.

We get it. Manchin and Sinema are the big baddies to people like Joy Reid because they stood in the way of Biden’s ridiculous, expensive, disaster aka Build Back Better but all Joy really did here is make herself look grossly uninformed, ignorant, and quite frankly, privileged.

If she had ever had to depend on the government she would know it’s not a winning situation for anyone involved.

When you and your family’s comfy personal future doesn’t depend on how much the massive numbers of poor people in your largely poor and struggling state suffer, or whether we remain a democracy, because you and your family are financially set, you might be @Sen_JoeManchin https://t.co/5GAXqSuj6c — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 20, 2021

It gets worse.

Lucky you.

When things fall apart there are always the Manchins & Sinemas who’ll let it all burn, believing they’ve built themselves high enough walls and stashed away enough cash & favors that it won’t matter when the wolves come, the soil is soured and the suffering spreads like wildfire. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 20, 2021

Say what?

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if neither of them runs for re-election in 2024. They’re showing all the signs of people who are cashing out, their constituents, party & country be damned. They’ve chosen sides with the super rich against the struggling people in their own states. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 20, 2021

Because everyone knows West Virginia is a super-rich state.

We have just one party left that believes in democracy and in helping the poor and struggling. But that doesn’t mean every member of that party cares about those things. In the end, parties morph and change. But right wing oligarchic ideology never does. It eats from both plates. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 20, 2021

Democrats want to sink the poor with indefinite debt, keep them dependent on government handouts, and desperate enough to continue voting for them. Not entirely sure how that helps the poor and struggling but then again this is Joy Reid we’re talking about.

Maybe those time-traveling hackers broke into her Twitter account?

Nah, this level of stupid could only come from Joy.

And Joy, a family’s “comfy personal future” never has and never will come from the government. In fact, it just spreads the lack of #personalresponsibility around to those who do live responsibly. If you’re so concerned, adopt a few families and cover their expenses for a year. — HoosierEm (@HoosierEm) December 20, 2021

Big mad — E. Velveeta (@HibbertGerald58) December 20, 2021

You assume BBB is the only way to help people. You can’t get what you want so you attack vs try to understand where he is coming from. Super helpful tactic. 👍🏻 — BoyMom_4Life (@BoyMom_T) December 20, 2021

Hooray! — Gary Otterbacher (@gotterbacher) December 20, 2021

Honestly, I thought you were describing yourself. — Treb Hart (@HartTreb) December 20, 2021

Get her a mirror.

It’s amazing to me that people were for this monstrosity BBB bill. While inflation is quickly spinning out of control the Biden team is trying to spend more money than ever before. They name the bills like “infrastrucure bill” but less than 10% actually goes to infrastructure — unJollyArmenian (@RevengeOfTheV) December 20, 2021

There’s a reason Manchin couldn’t get on board with this legislation, and it’ sn

***

