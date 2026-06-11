VP Vance’s Next-Level Fearless Move: Battle-Tested Veteran Set to Face the Shrews of ‘The View’

Vice-President Vance proved he was fearless when he fought for our country years ago, but this decision is next level.

Vice President JD Vance will appear on "The View" on June 16, marking his first visit to the ABC daytime talk show.



Vance will join all six of the program's co-hosts to discuss his new book “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”https://t.co/1EBUUMOoUn pic.twitter.com/oxlQHsMt0k — Variety (@Variety) June 11, 2026

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Perhaps there are some peace negotiations going on between executives at Disney and the Trump administration. Vice President JD Vance will appear on “The View” on June 16, joining all six of the program’s co-hosts to discuss his new book “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.” This appearance will make Vance’s first on the ABC daytime staple. In addition to the book, he and the hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — are expected to discuss priorities and goals for the administration and the latest political headlines.

This is going to be a disaster honestly. Apparently, Ana Navarro will be there and she hates Vance. There is no way she will control herself and behave professionally.

I can’t wait to not watch this. https://t.co/Zfl1jNwCZj — Longtime Black Man Here (@groove_sdc) June 11, 2026

The reactions are definitely mixed.

Love it! @JDVance is the perfect leader to represent our worldview on that show… https://t.co/vjUgNuyxhn — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 11, 2026

He hasn't been out debating for a while. It may be good for him.

Why would he wanna go on those low IQ, big mouth, cackling hen’s show? https://t.co/Z9X5bYgKPE — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 11, 2026

Hens cackling is way more bearable than listening to those ladies.

I expect a Rocky-esque training montage from @NickFondacaro preparing for this. https://t.co/5PvkQY4l6F — Brodigan (@brodigan) June 11, 2026

FIREWORKS FIREWORKS FIREWORKS https://t.co/Sc4kzYWAyI — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) June 11, 2026

Surely, there were some guardrails placed on the conversations. Maybe they've agreed to stick to discussing the book and his personal journey and no name calling. Otherwise, Ana Navarro would just scream Nazi at him the whole time.

wait this is gonna be insane tea https://t.co/UkagXgAreB pic.twitter.com/NFGgS7AapW — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) June 11, 2026

Vance should make this his header on his X profile leading up to his appearance.

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There’s going to be a lot of side glances from JD that day pic.twitter.com/jO8HVLlKEE — booker9e1 (@booker9e1) June 11, 2026

The memes will be outstanding.

Well if anyone can handle that crazy bunch, it's JD! — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) June 11, 2026

I doubt those harpies will discuss anything related to that book 🙄 — *** Roy *** 🐘🇺🇲🔥 (@JNewellUSArmy) June 11, 2026

"You're going to hell for supporting genocide in Gaza!" — Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 11, 2026

That will absolutely be said at some point.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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