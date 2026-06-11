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VP Vance’s Next-Level Fearless Move: Battle-Tested Veteran Set to Face the Shrews of ‘The View’

justmindy
justmindy | 1:05 PM on June 11, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Vice-President Vance proved he was fearless when he fought for our country years ago, but this decision is next level. 

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Perhaps there are some peace negotiations going on between executives at Disney and the Trump administration.

Vice President JD Vance will appear on “The View” on June 16, joining all six of the program’s co-hosts to discuss his new book “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.” This appearance will make Vance’s first on the ABC daytime staple. In addition to the book, he and the hosts —  Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — are expected to discuss priorities and goals for the administration and the latest political headlines.

This is going to be a disaster honestly. Apparently, Ana Navarro will be there and she hates Vance. There is no way she will control herself and behave professionally. 

The reactions are definitely mixed.

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He hasn't been out debating for a while. It may be good for him.

Hens cackling is way more bearable than listening to those ladies.

Surely, there were some guardrails placed on the conversations. Maybe they've agreed to stick to discussing the book and his personal journey and no name calling. Otherwise, Ana Navarro would just scream Nazi at him the whole time.

Vance should make this his header on his X profile leading up to his appearance. 

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The memes will be outstanding. 

That will absolutely be said at some point. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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JD VANCE JOY BEHAR THE VIEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHOOPI GOLDBERG

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