ABC News Journo Reports Susan Collins Has Pounced on the Platner Allegations (and About That Tattoo...)

The media's "Republicans pounce" spin is always as predictable as the sun rising in the east, and the Graham Platner allegations (and his admissions) are no different.

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Often we expect this approach from an outlet like Politico, but this time it happened on ABC.

After detailing some of the allegations about Platner and trying to help explain away his Nazi SS tattoo, the reporter noted that Susan Collins has pounced:

ABC’s Mary Bruce frets on Wednesday’s ‘World News Tonight’ that “Republican Senator Susan Collins [is] pouncing” on the series of scandals against “oyster farmer” Democrat Graham Platner, including “the tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol” pic.twitter.com/cw5PzeLP2O — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2026

Collins might be 73 years of age but she can still pounce!

Pouncing. When do Republicans start seizing? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2026

That can't be far behind.

Reminder that Mary Bruce has never answered how her question ended up in the hands of Joe Biden prior to her asking it in April 2023. https://t.co/sdO8zDp5gp pic.twitter.com/LmkV965WLA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2026

Shocker.

Oh, and about that thing that the reporter said "resembles" a Nazi tattoo:

Again, it doesn’t resemble a Nazi tattoo, it IS a Nazi tattoo.



Always savor and celebrate all ‘journalism’ layoffs.🎉🥳 https://t.co/vnBN3tFm94 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 11, 2026

Platner's lucky he's got that "D" after his name, or imagine how different these stories would be reported.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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