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ABC News Journo Reports Susan Collins Has Pounced on the Platner Allegations (and About That Tattoo...)

Doug P. | 11:56 AM on June 11, 2026
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The media's "Republicans pounce" spin is always as predictable as the sun rising in the east, and the Graham Platner allegations (and his admissions) are no different. 

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Often we expect this approach from an outlet like Politico, but this time it happened on ABC.

After detailing some of the allegations about Platner and trying to help explain away his Nazi SS tattoo, the reporter noted that Susan Collins has pounced: 

Collins might be 73 years of age but she can still pounce!

That can't be far behind. 

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Shocker.

Oh, and about that thing that the reporter said "resembles" a Nazi tattoo: 

Platner's lucky he's got that "D" after his name, or imagine how different these stories would be reported. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

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