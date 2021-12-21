Elizabeth Warren pretending it’s the EVIL GROCERY OVERLORDS who are making the prices in grocery stores shoot through the roof is one of the silliest things we’ve seen from her, and considering she lied about her heritage for DECADES to take advantage of programs created for a minority group that’s pretty damn bad.

See for yourself:

Giant grocery store chains force high food prices onto American families while rewarding executives & investors with lavish bonuses and stock buybacks. I'm demanding they answer for putting corporate profits over consumers and workers during the pandemic. https://t.co/NvY2MKKJNP — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 20, 2021

Of course the lawmakers are deflecting, they don’t want to admit their insane contributions to even MORE INSANE inflation is what’s really causing the issues. So what do Democrats do? Blame the evil, faceless, corporate America.

Grocery store chains.

YEAH, NICE TRY, POCAHONTAS.

Christina Pushaw was good enough to bring some puppets and crayons to the party and explain it to Liz:

You sound like a communist demagogue. Prices rise during inflation. Inflation happens when the government prints too much money. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 21, 2021

And trust us, our government has printed WAY TOO DAMN much money.

This is her worst one of these tweets. I know for a fact grocery stores operate on tiny profit margins. Industry average when I was in school 5 years ago was between 3-4% profit margin. Of all the industries to try to malign for this practice grocers are the last ones. — Jolly Phil (@RealPhillyP) December 21, 2021

One of her worst tweets.

Agreed.

maybe talk to mayor pete about the supply chain and how it's F-ed up. — Lisa LGB (@Lisa_from_SoCal) December 21, 2021

Fact-check: Kroger's operating margin for the first 9 months of this year were 2.4% vs. 2.9% a year ago. pic.twitter.com/BVNHrgpblg — Kevin Duffy (@kevinduffy1929) December 21, 2021

First Big Meat. Now Big Grocery. I guess every profession is a nefarious conspiracy. What about Big Lawyer, Senator? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 21, 2021

Right?

They wanted to blame the evil meat people last time.

We suppose when your supporters are dumb enough to believe this sort of crap you’ll just keep pushing it.

Take a basic economics class and then get back to us. — Briscoe Darling 🇺🇸 (@mapiii1968) December 21, 2021

You were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars after lying about your Native American heritage that added to crushing student debt but do go on. — Bones (@ChimperScott) December 21, 2021

Tell me you have NO idea how business works in one tweet. pic.twitter.com/OPw7AIu9TD — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) December 21, 2021

I read one greedy grocery exec made 350k just to teach one class a semester. Oh wait … — Lewis P. (@_Sweet_Lew) December 21, 2021

Oh, wait, indeed.

***

