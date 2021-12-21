Man, pro-masking trolls are freakin’ FANATICAL.

Notice, you see a screenshot of this horrific tweet from @DCHomos, who incidentally has over 90k followers, because he deleted it after people started calling him out. Granted, he called those who were disturbed by this tweet, ‘Nazis’ and was quick to play the victim.

Much brave. Much stunning.

So their response to a father saying parents should be able to choose whether or not their kids wear a mask was to make this ‘threat’ and then run.

Classy.

But you know, it’s the Right who is violent and evil.

Shameful.

Trending

Someone definitely needs Jesus.

Just sayin’.

Why not all three?

Probably the real reason it was deleted.

If this is kind we’d hate to see unkind.

***

Related:

‘You sound like a communist demagogue’: Christina Pushaw breaks out the puppets and crayons to explain inflation to Elizabeth Warren and ROFL

David French REALLY lays it on thick trying to shame those who refuse to vaccinate ‘in spite of overwhelming evidence of safety and effectiveness’

Winner winner chicken DINNER –> Jedediah Bila has the single BEST description of the COVID mandates we’ve seen YET

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video