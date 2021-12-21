Man, pro-masking trolls are freakin’ FANATICAL.

Notice, you see a screenshot of this horrific tweet from @DCHomos, who incidentally has over 90k followers, because he deleted it after people started calling him out. Granted, he called those who were disturbed by this tweet, ‘Nazis’ and was quick to play the victim.

Much brave. Much stunning.

So their response to a father saying parents should be able to choose whether or not their kids wear a mask was to make this ‘threat’ and then run.

Classy.

But you know, it’s the Right who is violent and evil.

Post a photo of your kids @Arlington_Dad so we can remember them 🙏🏽 — @DCHomos (@DCHomos) December 21, 2021

Shameful.

Risk factor for a healthy child is nonexistent .Only an idiot doesn’t understand that. — Agnes Cushing-Ruby (@CushingAgnes) December 21, 2021

Jesus, you’re messed up. — Exhausted 🍷 Merchant (@RaySchneid) December 21, 2021

Someone definitely needs Jesus.

Just sayin’.

You are a sick person. — Douglas Turner (@mkedgt2) December 21, 2021

If you believe kids auto-die if they don’t wear a cloth that basically equates to trying to block mosquitos w/a chain link fence AND you are telling a parent their kid is gonna die you’re:

1 A horrible human being

2 A science denier

3 Sociopath in need of professional help. — Gulag Inmate 93271 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) December 21, 2021

Why not all three?

Reporting this for threatening violence. — BundlebranchblockMD👁️👁️ (@Bleedinheart2MD) December 21, 2021

Probably the real reason it was deleted.

I mean, the flu is more dangerous to my kids sooooooo…. — Chicken Little Runs the CDC (@Dimwood) December 21, 2021

Ah yes, his kids have a 0.000001% of catching coronavirus and dying of the disease. But sure, he will have to pick out caskets or something. — Cherry "Omicron Is Not Your Father" Davis (@DACDAC4DAC) December 21, 2021

you sound like a peach. Too bad kids are more at risk from a car accident than a covid death. But keep up being kind 👍🏻 — Vanessa (@vlal42) December 21, 2021

If this is kind we’d hate to see unkind.

