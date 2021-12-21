The only time Ian Millhiser seems to like the Senate is when there is a Democrat majority.

Ok, we take that back.

The only time he really seems to like it is when he gets his mob majority way.

In other words, ‘WAAAAAAAAAH.’

Even after all of this time, Ian STILL doesn’t understand how things work.

You can bet your sweet bippy if Ian thought adding more senators would make this country more conservative he would want nothing to do with it. His ideas are never about bettering the country, they’re always about him getting what he wants and his way.

Thank goodness the founders were smarter than Ian.

Although that doesn’t take much …

Sooner than later.

Yeah, ya’ freakin’ lawn famingo.

***

