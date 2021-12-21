The only time Ian Millhiser seems to like the Senate is when there is a Democrat majority.

Ok, we take that back.

The only time he really seems to like it is when he gets his mob majority way.

I recalculated the impact of Senate malapportionment using 2020 census data, in honor of Joe Manchin. Bottom line is, if senators were chosen in free and fair elections where each vote counts the same, Democrats would have 56-57 Senate seats.https://t.co/6zAUIaLWPq — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) December 20, 2021

In other words, ‘WAAAAAAAAAH.’

Even after all of this time, Ian STILL doesn’t understand how things work.

Just say, "I want mob rule. As long as I'm in the majority." https://t.co/NvMLOwttFE — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 21, 2021

You can bet your sweet bippy if Ian thought adding more senators would make this country more conservative he would want nothing to do with it. His ideas are never about bettering the country, they’re always about him getting what he wants and his way.

Thank goodness the founders were smarter than Ian.

Although that doesn’t take much …

Repeal the 17th amendment. — Always Audacity (@AlwaysAudacity) December 21, 2021

Sooner than later.

Define ‘free and fair’, seditionist. Are you claiming that Senate elections were rigged somehow? — Brandon Letsgo (@E__Strobel) December 20, 2021

Look, just say it out loud. You and your kind want to overthrow the Constitution. Admit it. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 20, 2021

You ever take a civics course, jerkoff? — EJM Golf🏌️🇺🇸 (@ejm1963) December 21, 2021

Bro. You might want to show this tweet to your college &/or university. You might be entitled to a refund. — SτΣΜ Smittie (@smittie61984) December 21, 2021

Read the 🤬🤬🤬 Constitution, ya frickin lawn flamingo. pic.twitter.com/jsk6liGdzZ — 🎄🎅🏻Peach fuzz🎅🏻🎄 (@Peachfu08019815) December 21, 2021

Yeah, ya’ freakin’ lawn famingo.

***

Related:

Do you even CIVICS, bro?! David Hogg SCHOOLED after claiming America needs to create more states

You say that like it’s a bad thing: Ana Navarro telling the unvaccinated she doesn’t want to ‘see, talk, work with, or know you’ BACKFIRES hilariously

‘You sound like a communist demagogue’: Christina Pushaw breaks out the puppets and crayons to explain inflation to Elizabeth Warren and ROFL

Recommended Twitchy Video