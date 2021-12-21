Ever notice Lefties like David Hogg always want to change the system (or country) when the system actually does its job? Heh. Ever since Joe Manchin pulled the plug on President Out-to-Lunch’s Build Back Better plan, the Left has been demanding more senators because it’s not fair that one senator can keep them from having what they want.

Or something.

Granted, it’s more than one senator (it’s 51 of them), but they’re just so flabbergasted that one of their OWN would break rank and not vote for Biden’s garbage bill they don’t know what to do. So David’s idea is more states.

He probably thinks that would mean more Democratic senators or something.

We need to create some some new states — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 19, 2021

Fine, let’s break California up into several because all areas outside of the bay and LA are pretty purple if not outright red. Oh, and Maryland can have NOVA as well. Why not?

Careful what you wish for, David.

What for? Where? For us to create new States you have to get the current ones to agree and I'm not sure that is something they would entertain, even if it could make it out of Congress. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 20, 2021

Sounds complicated.

Break California up and join DC, Baltimore, and NOVA into one. That should set things right. — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) December 20, 2021

There it is!

You already live in the state of confusion — Dr. George Merry Christmas (@GeorgeHaldeman) December 19, 2021

Truer words have never been spoken.

Crybaby doesn't like how America works. His genius idea is to create more Liberal states. Too stupid to realize his genius idea might create more right leaning states. No wonder Harvard had to take him without actually qualifying for entry. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) December 20, 2021

The only way to save democracy is to unilaterally add states with senators from only one party. Doing great, @Harvard! — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) December 21, 2021

Super awesome!

It’s always a good look to see @TheDemocrats whining about the state of our Democracy just before they demand the ability to pack the Senate, the Electoral College, or the Court because they lost a vote. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) December 21, 2021

They really really really don’t handle a loss very well.

You couldn’t even create your own pillow. Good luck with that. — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) December 20, 2021

Ouch.

Can you just not, dude? — Mickey Blowtorch (@MickeyBlowtorch) December 20, 2021

Too late.

He already did.

***

