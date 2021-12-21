Joy Reid really outdid herself this time.

And not in a good way.

This is so dumb we’re not entirely sure what she’s trying to imply … is she saying Joe Manchin and Rand Paul are taking money from the people in their states? We get that she’s really cranky with both of them, Manchin for stopping Biden’s nightmare of a bill and Paul for calling out Fauci over and over again, but this was dumb.

Even for her.

And she thought this was a dunk.

Joy really has a warped sense of poor and privilege.

Learn to embrace the power of ‘AND’.

Ding ding ding.

MAFF IS HARD.

Huh.

Who knew?

She has no idea.

***

