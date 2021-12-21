Joy Reid really outdid herself this time.

And not in a good way.

This is so dumb we’re not entirely sure what she’s trying to imply … is she saying Joe Manchin and Rand Paul are taking money from the people in their states? We get that she’s really cranky with both of them, Manchin for stopping Biden’s nightmare of a bill and Paul for calling out Fauci over and over again, but this was dumb.

Even for her.

Anybody ever wonder: how can West Virginia and Kentucky have such powerful United States Senators repping them yet be so overwhelmingly poor? Somebody’s getting that money, and it ain’t ordinary West Virginians and Kentuckians… just a thought… pic.twitter.com/T7stjm1WY6 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 21, 2021

And she thought this was a dunk.

Define POOR, Joy.

Those people are richer in spirit than you'll ever be. They will drop everything to come to the aid of strangers. Keep judging and let us know how it all works out in the end for you. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 21, 2021

Joy really has a warped sense of poor and privilege.

Are you suggesting that a state’s political power in the Senate should equate to more money for its citizens? Are you really this dumb, or are you hoping your gullible base is? — Brian O'Kelley – Merry Christmas! (@BrianOKelley1) December 21, 2021

Learn to embrace the power of ‘AND’.

Individuals often seem powerful to the herd. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) December 21, 2021

Moderate senators wield a lot of power when the Senate is split. Manchin told Senate Dems what needed to be in/out of that bill for him to get on board. They completely ignored him. In a 50/50 Senate, ignoring him makes him extremely powerful. — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) December 21, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Tell me you don’t understand that 51>49 without telling me you don’t understand that 51>49. — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) December 21, 2021

MAFF IS HARD.

In the case of Kentucky, it’s probably because they were run by big government Democrats for about 100 of the last 120 years. — just alan (@JustJustalan) December 21, 2021

Huh.

Who knew?

I think we've discovered a new densest element to put on the Periodic Table – JoyReidium — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) December 21, 2021

Some Americans do not see their neighbor as a meal ticket. Shocking I know. — Ungovernable 中国混蛋 (@hellcat_lady) December 21, 2021

I love the way you completely ignore the other 50 senators who voted with Manchin. — Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) December 21, 2021

Uh… now do Baltimore… Detroit… — Bunker Buster (@MarineVet6541) December 21, 2021

Getting what money? What are you talking about? — Hoagie the Wise 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@HoagieWise) December 21, 2021

She has no idea.

