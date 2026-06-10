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Newsweek: Karmelo Anthony, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Two Self-Defense Americas

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 10, 2026
Journalism meme

Newsweek has decided to weigh in on the Karmelo Anthony guilty verdict, and from its post, we can tell it's going to be the stupidest take we've seen yet. Apparently, there are two "self-defense" Americas: one in which a white Kyle Rittenhouse is set free and one where Anthony is sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder. 

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The piece is credited to "Newsweek Editors," so we guess no one wanted to put their byline on this piece of crap. They write:

Self-defense law slows a story down, asking who moved first, who touched whom, who had a weapon, who threatened what, who provoked, who could retreat and what a reasonable person would have believed when force was used.

The politics of self-defense, on the other hand, speeds a story up and blurs important nuances: rifle or knife, protest or track meet, white or Black, right-coded or left-coded, victim or villain.

Two ideas can be true at once.

Rittenhouse’s acquittal can be legally understandable under Wisconsin’s self-defense framework, while his presence in Kenosha with a rifle remains reckless and corrosive civic behavior.

Anthony’s conviction can be legally understandable under Texas’s deadly-force standard, while a 35-year sentence for a teenager and a no-Black-juror panel remain grounds for scrutiny.

Missing from Newsweek's analysis is that Anthony's claim of self-defense was always bogus.

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This whole piece was a terrible idea and should be taken down and replaced with an apology.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CRIME LAW AND ORDER NEWSWEEK TEXAS

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