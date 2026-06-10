Newsweek: Karmelo Anthony, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Two Self-Defense Americas

Newsweek has decided to weigh in on the Karmelo Anthony guilty verdict, and from its post, we can tell it's going to be the stupidest take we've seen yet. Apparently, there are two "self-defense" Americas: one in which a white Kyle Rittenhouse is set free and one where Anthony is sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder.

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Perspective: Rittenhouse walked. Anthony got 35 years. The cases differ—but America judges fear by tribe, not law. https://t.co/ohV7ed6oSi — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 10, 2026

The piece is credited to "Newsweek Editors," so we guess no one wanted to put their byline on this piece of crap. They write:

Self-defense law slows a story down, asking who moved first, who touched whom, who had a weapon, who threatened what, who provoked, who could retreat and what a reasonable person would have believed when force was used. The politics of self-defense, on the other hand, speeds a story up and blurs important nuances: rifle or knife, protest or track meet, white or Black, right-coded or left-coded, victim or villain. Two ideas can be true at once. Rittenhouse’s acquittal can be legally understandable under Wisconsin’s self-defense framework, while his presence in Kenosha with a rifle remains reckless and corrosive civic behavior. Anthony’s conviction can be legally understandable under Texas’s deadly-force standard, while a 35-year sentence for a teenager and a no-Black-juror panel remain grounds for scrutiny.

Missing from Newsweek's analysis is that Anthony's claim of self-defense was always bogus.

Wow.



It's almost like two different cases had completely different facts and evidence and juries made decisions based on those facts and that evidence.



Imagine that.



Reminder: Newsweek was bought for a dollar. The buyer overpaid.https://t.co/8sYAOn7ws7 — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 10, 2026

Rittenhouse was being chased by a convicted pedophile who was screaming "I'm going to kill you." Karmelo was asked to leave a place he didn't belong. — Cis Siberian Orchestra (@CisSiberian) June 10, 2026

Rittenhouse was attacked multiple times by multiple people who used and or had weapons.



Anthony stabbed an unarmed kid because: wah, I can’t sit in a tent I’m not authorized to use.



Huge difference. — Cassie Clark (@dogwoodblooms) June 10, 2026

Rittenhouse was being attacked by rioters, one of whom was a notorious child molester.



You really want to compare these cases? — JJVinegar (@JesseJVinegar) June 10, 2026

One acted in self-defense while running AWAY from a mob wanting to beat him to death and was subsequently acquitted.



The other murdered someone with a knife simply because he felt disrespected, was convicted of murder and sent to prison.



Hope this helps ya. — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) June 10, 2026

You may want to reread that and then delete it. Maybe delete your account. It's like a child wrote this. — Jon AweXome - Memento Mori 💀🌹 🇺🇲 (@RealStarMan) June 10, 2026

“The cases differ”



Yeah in every relevant way possible. Most importantly Rittenhouse ran to avoid conflict and didn’t fire until he was chased down. Anthony by contrast was given a dozen chances to leave and stayed to provoke conflict — Loudmouth Reviewer (@LoudmouthR) June 10, 2026

“The cases differ”



Yeah one was murder and the other was self defense, glad to clear that up — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) June 10, 2026

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“The cases differ” is doing a lot of work there. — Tanned, Rested & Ready (@lurkey_mclurker) June 10, 2026

Rittenhouse was running away and being chased. More than a small difference. The only similarity is that they both received a fair trial. — MO (@MOneill225) June 10, 2026

What the actual fuck are you doing — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) June 10, 2026

Newsweek is made up of such unbelievable cowards they won't even list what demon wrote this article anywhere in it, because they know they'd have to face social consequences for it. — Deuce Boogaloo (@305Independent) June 10, 2026

“The cases differ” is not a load-bearing statement. The cases are very different and the only reason you write that “America judges fear by tribe, not law” is your own fearmongering. — Serenely Tenacious (@SerenelyMyself) June 10, 2026

Let me help you out here: Rittenhouse defended himself against three assailants. Anthony was an assailant.



Got it now? — Charles Rense (@CharlesRense) June 10, 2026

This whole piece was a terrible idea and should be taken down and replaced with an apology.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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