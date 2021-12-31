Chris Hayes wants NYC public schools to delay reopening for a week to reduce transmissions/exposures.

Raise your hand if you think this sounds a LOT like the crap they pulled with two weeks to flatten the curve. What a privileged a-hole to suggest this at all. He won’t be without childcare at the last minute, he won’t miss work because school has been canceled, nothing about closing the schools will impact him in the least so it’s easy for him to say, ‘Hey, it’s just a week.’ Unlike the mom or dad who can’t call in when there is nobody at home to watch the kids. Let’s not pretend it wasn’t the poorest who paid the most when schools went remote. All while the unions claimed it was more equitable to keep them out of the classroom.

These people …

Speaking solely for myself as a NYC public school parent (one very lucky to have lots of resources) I’m really glad DOE is prioritizing in-person schooling, but also feel like just postponing one week might be a good way of at least reducing transmissions/exposures — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 30, 2021

He’s super glad they’re prioritizing classroom learning BUT they should do remote for a week. And notice he doesn’t say think, he says he FEELS … because he’s in touch with how he feels. Too bad he’s not in touch with his brain.

Continuing …

Put another way: giving everyone in the system a heads up now that things are going to be closed for one more week is vastly superior to coming back and then having everything close in a chaotic fashion. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 30, 2021

Or, and hear us out, kids go back to school as they have been because the virus isn’t spreading in schools and has never really been a concern for them anyway. Why do we keep making our kids pay to appease adults? Enough.

This didn’t go over well for Mr. Hayes:

Thank you for acknowledging your privilege. Please realize that your suggestion would cost many NYC parents a week's salary. And forcing parents to place their children in hastily-arranged childcare settings would not slow transmission. Schools need to be open. https://t.co/JU6GGOAh8o — Justin Spiro, LCSW (@Jusrangers) December 30, 2021

Also speaking as a public school parent in nyc, the best thing to do is to leave schools open… and to unmask our kids. — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) December 31, 2021

UNMASK.

OUR.

KIDS.

Now.

It’s time. No more cloth accessories, no more face diapers … no more. They aren’t doing anything anyway.

There's the trouble with leftists: You don't *think* about things. It isn't allowed or possible. So you all go by 'I feel…' No problem ever got solved by acting on one's feelings without any thinking involved. That's why leftists cannot solve problems. Or meme. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) December 30, 2021

Or meme.

Good point.

How many years should one more week last? — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) December 30, 2021

Ugh.

True story.

I pulled my kids from NYC schools. Sadly one of them had just started at a very selective HS. All in boarding school and home school now. Had to do it. I'm not raising communists — i❤️authority (@iheartauthority) December 31, 2021

I guess you slept through the 15 days to slow the spread. To 3 years to slow the spread and everyone must wear masks and get vaccinated which doesn't stop you from getting sick. You'd be better off getting the Flu shot than the vaccine. — Sinister Dreams 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) December 31, 2021

And yet our local schools are wide open, no mask mandate, no outbreaks – or 'breakthroughs', everyone doing just fine. The psychological damage you're doing to your kids is horrific. — Steve (@SteveE4BEA) December 31, 2021

The psychological damage being done to kids to protect adults (and to support the teacher’s unions) is horrific.

Amen.

1) One week is not going to make a significant difference.

2) The people adversely affected by these school closures are low-income students without means whose parents cannot afford to miss work or hire someone to supervise their child. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) December 30, 2021

Boom.

Thanks for showing us your privilege, Chris.

Chris, you're in the media.

Look at how well schools are doing in Texas and Florida.

In-person, maskless, and doing fine.

Are NYC students so sickly as to need extra "protection"? — Santas's Tavern (@SantasTavern) December 30, 2021

Seriously.

So, you're in favor of 15 Days To Slow The Spread, Chapter 53. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 31, 2021

Yeah. Because it worked so well last time. 🙄 — LaLa (@lacoolio1) December 31, 2021

Studies have shown that cases actually rise when schools are closed. Don’t any of you read the research? Are you freaking kidding me with this?? — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) December 30, 2021

He’s media so of course, he hasn’t done any research.

Silly.

What if I told you that schools that were fully remote and those fully open had comparable teacher and student case rates last year? BC kids & teachers don’t stay inside in a bubble when schools close. Source: US National COVID Schools Dashboard

https://t.co/m9lCkqC1gc pic.twitter.com/N20K1CppeP — Karen Vaites (@karenvaites) December 30, 2021

No way!

Who knew!?

"Just one (more) week to flatten the curve." — Oliver Dunford (@ojdunford) December 30, 2021

Do not close schools. Children don't deserve to be abused because their parents are in a panic. — Mechanical Frog (@MechFrog12) December 30, 2021

Ding ding ding.^

Why? Because it fuels your dopamine levels? Not good enough. — Senior Elf Mead ✪8171 (@SOTMead) December 30, 2021

14 days to….Yada Yada Yada. — Druw (@chidiscourse23) December 30, 2021

Why exactly? What is one week going to do, seriously? Why do half-measures make you feel better? Have you examined that about yourself? — American Snarker (@americansnarker) December 30, 2021

Where has this worked? — Ms Van Winkle (@winkle_ms) December 31, 2021

Nowhere.

The 2020-2021 school closures were basically useless from a public health perspective and now that there is a very good reason to close, they can’t because they did that (NYC actually did pretty well-but many school districts ignored the data and were remote for 13 months!) — Jess (@jessitalian) December 31, 2021

Basically useless?

Let’s go with TOTALLY useless.

***

Related:

BAHAHA! That one time AOC thread-shamed Ted Cruz for going to Cancún during a winter storm comes back to BITE her in the arse in a HUGE way

REALLY says it all –> #AOCLovesDeSantis trends as the Socialist Democrat STAR is caught living it up in mandate-free Florida while her constituents suffer

WOOF, this was painful: Kamala Harris’s response when asked about inflation is a hot dumpster of CRINGE (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video