Way back when, when there were lots and lots of us sounding the alarms on the government shutting down the country ‘for two weeks to flatten the curve,’ we were called selfish, conspiracy theorists, paranoid, terrorists, and other terms of endearment the Left has come up with since ‘racist’ became irrelevant. But now that it seems like the narrative is changing, that we shouldn’t be counting cases for a benchmark (funny how that happens when the numbers are high under Biden) those same people who dragged us want us to be humble and kind claiming both sides were wrong?

Yeah.

No.

Eff all that.

Like Jesse Kelly tweeted:

The most obnoxious form of post-COVID cope is gonna be the “Well, both sides were kinda wrong” thing the wrong people are gonna do. No, both sides were not kinda wrong. Some of us were right about every single thing. You were wrong. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2021

They were wrong.

And they should just leave it alone.

But of course, they won’t.

Or have some humility and realize that there is much to disagree on and these are trying, confusing times and try to escape tempting us vs them narratives. That way is harder. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) December 30, 2021

These didn’t have to be ‘trying, confusing times,’ and the government did everything it could to confuse and divide this country over an election. So pardon us if we’re not ready to hold hands and sing Cumbaya and pretend we didn’t watch these same people do their best to destroy this country.

Yeah, Jesse took this really well. Totally. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Lol!! Them for two years: “COVID will kill us all! Close your business! You’re not essential!! The vaccine stops the spread! Ok maybe not. But get the vaccine or you’re fired you grandma killer!” Them now: “Hey, have some humility.” No, chief. No. https://t.co/fr39RYLOeJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2021

No, chief. No.

What he said.

Seems like one camp was a lot less confused. Lockdowns were always gonna hurt kids & a bunch of you decided to burden children so you felt safer. Now with vaccines. That is sick. No grace for that camp. And no humility required for those of us fighting it since 2020. — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) December 30, 2021

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Humility is not reserved for petty tyrants who upended the lives of millions for no reason. — Cincy Nomad – No Vaccine Passports (@CincyNomad) December 30, 2021

Some gifs are just perfect for tweets like Zachary’s.

I’m not confused. World leaders, CDC, MSM… All of them lied. Period. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) December 30, 2021

They lied.

Then they lied more.

And then they tried to pretend they never lied.

Noooooooooooo.

***

