Joy Reid really should stick to talking about things she understands. There must be something, right?

She sure seemed to know a lot about those time-traveling homophobic hackers who put a bunch of homophobic stuff on her blog. We still can’t believe she not only pushed that theory, but her supporters believed it and MSNBC kept her on the air.

Now THAT is a mass psychosis.

Heh.

No wonder she was all fussy with Dr. Robert Malone’s appearance with Joe Rogan and his discussing the mass formation psychosis … hit a little too close to home.

So this guy goes on probably the most influential podcast in America and perfectly explains Messianic Trumpism (remember “I alone can fix it?”) the fantastical belief that the 2020 election was stolen by a dead Venezuelan president+the MAchines, and Q-anon but not the 800k dead. https://t.co/XB7eCawgTR — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 2, 2022

‘So this guy’ … talking down about him from the get-go. She realizes he’s the guy who invented mRNA technology, right? He MIGHT know a thing or two about it, just sayin’. But Joy had to be Joy and really really really embarrass herself.

She kept going.

And look, I dropped my psych major halfway through freshman year of college so I’m no expert, but I can’t imagine that you can create a mass psychosis out of something that hasn’t actually happened. If mass COVID death is real, it’s not “psychosis” to protect people from it. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 2, 2022

When you have members of the media who are more than willing to spread the psychosis, to feed it, to keep it going for those clicks and taps … c’mon Joy. Perhaps the real reason she’s trying to poo-poo Malone’s theory is that she knows she’s played a huge part in making it happen. This tweet in and of itself fuels that psychosis, and she doesn’t even know it.

Or maybe she does.

An interesting read here on Dr Malone, what his involvement in mRNa development seems to have been, and why he has become a star among the vaccine hesitant and those opposed to mass vaccination for COVID https://t.co/ha0uTde4IT — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 2, 2022

Anything to discredit the naysayers, right, Joy? Don’t you love it when one member of the media shares another media story that fuels their own narrative and pretends it’s somehow proof they’re right?

And to correct my earlier post, he is not opposed to vaccination. But as the article indicates, he is wittingly or unwittingly egging those who are opposed on… pic.twitter.com/KgcCzOdj13 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 2, 2022

He’s educating people and supporting them in making their own decisions.

There, fixed it for her because even her own correction stinks.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They all protect one another, don’t they?

Sorry, he was discussing mass psychosis, not psychotics but I see you couldn’t help yourself. — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) January 2, 2022

Hi pot…meet kettle — Am I on the list? (@MattieTC27) January 2, 2022

why do you think this podcast is so hugely influential? could it be real discussion/debate is more engaging than biased fake news? — Lisa LGB (@Lisa_from_SoCal) January 2, 2022

You've clearly not watched the podcast. — Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) January 2, 2022

She likely did not.

Or she didn’t understand it.

But that doesn’t stop her from trying to keep people from listening to him or thinking for themselves because as with all things, nothing matters more than the narrative which ironically is fueling the mass formation psychosis.

Yay.

***

