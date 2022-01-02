Twitter suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene accusing her of posting misinformation about COVID. Let’s be honest, there is a plethora of misinformation about COVID on Twitter, they only care about removing anything that doesn’t go along with what they believe. Look what they’ve done to Dr. Malone … and now MTG.

It’s sad.

And honestly, only the weak would celebrate Twitter suspending someone they disagree with.

Case in point.

See what we mean?

Weak.

Lazy.

Even if you don’t like what MTG posts (and full transparency, this editor isn’t always a fan), you shouldn’t celebrate the fact that Twitter has silenced her. Someone who really and truly supported free speech would champion the speech of those they disagree with.

But that is irrelevant when talking about Ana.

It would be even better if you’re account got banned for spreading lies too https://t.co/uXdaUh4buu — Mr Anthony Jarvis (@mranthonyjarvis) January 2, 2022

That won’t happen, Ana pushes the right misinformation.

Ouch.

Applauding MTG’s suspension…so very CNN of her. https://t.co/QKC632c26A — Reform the Leftist Media 📺🇺🇸🎄 (@realNoFakeNews) January 2, 2022

Oh look, another CNN flak cheering on suppression of free speech. To be fair, suppressing free speech is the only way CNN will ever get ratings again. https://t.co/RYy0uRRTSc — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) January 2, 2022

CNN has other problems to worry about but fair point.

Haven't broken your diet yet? — I Am Infrastructure (@WXYZfi) January 2, 2022

Don’t question “science” or else — Tplon (@Tplon2) January 2, 2022

Science you cannot question isn't Science. — Dr. JustJoe🇺🇸 (@JoeAmerica_) January 2, 2022

MISINFORMATION!

By blocking free speech? — David Wilson (@Fatmaninlilsuit) January 2, 2022

Sulu had to chime in as well.

Marjorie Three Names has been suspended from Twitter, and 2022 is already off to a decent start. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 2, 2022

He then went on to babble about how it’s not against the first amendment to suspend MTG.

But that’s not the argument many people are making.

The reality …

The left loves censorship since they are incapable of offering a cogent argument to anything that differs from their group-think. They are shallow lazy thinkers. — David Venters (@dgventers) January 2, 2022

Shallow, lazy thinkers.

Yup, sums them up perfectly.

***

