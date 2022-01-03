You know those threads we write about that don’t really need a whole lot of commentary because they’re just that good?

Yup, this is another one of those.

That being said, it is LONG (and totally worth the read) so we suggest you get a snack and settle in before you start reading.

Annnd … GO!

Science would never just expect us to trust it. THAT’S the point.

Science is about proof.

Keep going.

That. ^

Oof.

Follow.

The.

Money.

Please indeed.

Trending

Media waits for the CDC to tell them which narrative to push, and then they push it.

Trust.

Uh huh.

Anyone pushing it was called crazy and a conspiracy theorist.

Who knew COVID was smart enough not to infect people when they were looting, burning down buildings, destroying statues, and physically assaulting one another in the name of equity? What a smart virus.

Fauci also said children could catch AIDS by being in the same room as someone who had it but we digress.

Sort of like how the CDC allowed teacher’s unions to direct the reopening of schools?

This has NEVER been about science.

Which we sort of knew all along.

It shows our economy didn’t need to be shut down.

Our lives didn’t need to be shut down.

They just shut them down because they could.

Fauci also said masks don’t work but here we are.

12. Weeks.

YOU CRAZY RIGHT-WINGERS AND YOUR CONSPIRACIES! REEEEE!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Except NOW they’re toying with the idea of making people test negative before they come back because … science.

Monster!

They just want you to get the shot. Then another shot. Then ANOTHER shot.

Because the narrative tops science apparently.

Leave the kids alone.

Yup.

Well, we’re not big media but we shared it.

Does that count?

***

