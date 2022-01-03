For months, we’ve heard nothing but how evil Gov. Ron DeSantis is for not locking down his state with draconian and overreaching mandates. Even when Florida had the lowest transmission of any state, nobody wanted to talk about that. You’d think states like Michigan, California, and especially New York would be all over the media with their crazy surges in COVID cases but nope, Democrats run those states so our friendly neighborhood fire-fighting journalists don’t see the need to drag them.

Even though their data even now is far, far worse than Florida’s.

Christina Pushaw seems to have had ENOUGH (and who could blame her):

Cases per 100k for last 7 days (source: CDC) Florida: 1,186.4

New York City: 2,485.7 Florida has no mandates. NYC has the strictest mandates in the country. Journalists & experts — what's going on? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

Read that again.

Florida has NO MANDATES.

NYC has the strictest mandates in the country. And yet their cases in a CITY are higher than an entire state.

Hrm.

Seems strange, right?

For those who insist "NYC has more cases because they test more": Test positivity is also reported on the CDC website. Past 7 days positivity is 15-19.9% in NYC // 20-24% in Florida. This doesn't explain the massive disparity in case rates. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

In other words, fewer people are testing positive per testing in NYC than they are in Florida.

As we said up there, strange.

For those who spread misinformation about hospitalization rates, check the @HHSGov portal. Here's the data today: NYC currently has twice the % of inpatient beds used for COVID, and almost triple the % ICU beds being used for COVID, compared to Florida. pic.twitter.com/ngm36mqpFF — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

Again, a city compared to a STATE.

What the Hell is happening in New York City, folks?

dEaTHsAnTiS iS cOokiNg the bOOkS — Bryan Beltz (@bbeltz1) January 3, 2022

Gosh, whatever happened to Rebekah Jones?

Heh.

Wonder if they will try to revive the RJ conspiracy theory, despite the fact that it has been conclusively debunked by @charlescwcooke ? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

Great minds.

Some hospitals in NJ are locking down now — not allowing people to accompany loved ones when they are at their most vulnerable and most in need of someone healthy to advocate for them.

Unconscionable. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) January 3, 2022

Because THAT’LL stop the virus.

So damn dumb.

Uh, everyone I know in Florida has been out on the beach, outside, riding bikes…. gorgeous weather! Up north? Crammed inside breathing each other’s gross air. It’s winter duh. — Blue Czech (@amysmith70) January 3, 2022

Nice try but …

Yup! So what’s the argument for mandates? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

Midterms.

Duh.

***

Related:

‘Sit DOWN, penis owner’! Sean Gunn’s attempt at mansplaining gender to J.K. Rowling and SHAMING her for having an opinion does NOT go well

Yossi Gestetner’s EPIC thread on why people DON’T ‘trust the science’ when it comes to COVID decimates Fauci, CDC, media, and ‘the science’ itself

OMG-LOL! CanaDUH wonders if they should intervene in America’s next presidential election to stop the GOP and the jokes just write THEMSELVES

Recommended Twitchy Video