Biden couldn’t do a worse job if he tried.

Granted, there are people who believe he IS trying to do a bad job …

This is horrible.

Those records just keep adding up, Creepy Uncle Biden.

Way to go.

Sorry … #LETSGOBRANDON.

Isn’t that somethin’? How hard they’re working to pretend Biden’s economy is awesome? They must think Americans are dumber than they look. Well, the 81 million people who supposedly voted for this guy are pretty dumb so perhaps they’re onto something here.

Say the lie enough times and stupid people will believe it.

That’s likely what is happening. People would rather quit their jobs than take the vaccine. And who could blame them?

Democrats, making America suck again.

He’ll probably point out that hamburger was cheaper before the pandemic again or something.

Heh.

Resign Back Better?

Sorta clunky.

***

