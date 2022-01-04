Biden couldn’t do a worse job if he tried.

Granted, there are people who believe he IS trying to do a bad job …

This is horrible.

JUST IN – Record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November (AP) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 4, 2022

Those records just keep adding up, Creepy Uncle Biden.

Way to go.

Sorry … #LETSGOBRANDON.

Well that undermines the whole "best economy ever" narrative @tedlieu — Scott "this is as far as the [email protected]@rds are going.” (@ScottC20012) January 4, 2022

Isn’t that somethin’? How hard they’re working to pretend Biden’s economy is awesome? They must think Americans are dumber than they look. Well, the 81 million people who supposedly voted for this guy are pretty dumb so perhaps they’re onto something here.

Say the lie enough times and stupid people will believe it.

I quit my job in July before it was cool😂

Welcome to the parade, people! — David "Severe Winter of Death" (@0xDFF006) January 4, 2022

No jab no job syndrom — Oren Yarok (@Man_With_NN) January 4, 2022

That’s likely what is happening. People would rather quit their jobs than take the vaccine. And who could blame them?

💪🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷USA! USA! — Epick Chicken (@EpickChicken) January 4, 2022

Democrats, making America suck again.

Witnessed a lot of it into December as well. — Shubham Shukla (@ShuklaS25) January 4, 2022

Let me introduce you to the book Atlas Shrugged — Austin Walters (@AustinGWalters) January 4, 2022

Avoiding being forced to get the vax? learned (due to the cv19 shutdown) that they can make it on their own? https://t.co/ae9GWJTXIU — CAD_Jockey (@CAD_Jockey) January 4, 2022

Because they were being forced to submit to a medical intervention that they didn’t want or need. https://t.co/PH0oHHbEGJ — Julie🌅🇺🇸 (@gilgirl) January 4, 2022

He’ll probably point out that hamburger was cheaper before the pandemic again or something.

Heh.

Resign Back Better?

Sorta clunky.

