That’s a lie.

We’ve been saying this about various Fauci-isms over the past nearly two years now, but when an expert like Dr. Robert Malone says it?

Yeah, time to listen.

*and to take pride in being RIGHT*

Watch:

DR ROBERT MALONE: “I mean, it’s Tony. What can I say? Tony has no integrity, he lies all the time, and me and my peers have been watching this for decades. We just shrug our shoulders and shake our heads and say ‘It’s Fauci.’” pic.twitter.com/O4H724xXfR — Samuel Bravo (@bravojourno) January 4, 2022

Dr. Malone setting the record STRAIGHT on Fauci, and damn.

It has to be hard for all the people who went through this before. — Tina Cranston (@TinaCranston4) January 4, 2022

Ask anyone who watched what Fauci did during the 80s with AIDS.

Yup.

So, many of us figured this out last Fall. It appears some people have known for awhile. Let's make integrity cool again. Call out liars. — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) January 4, 2022

Essentially that’s a problem…that for so many decades even the good guys let the bad guys get away with murder…so now it come to this…wish more people like Malone spoke up decades earlier. — suppinder bains (@suppbains) January 4, 2022

Fair point.

If they had called Fauci out for lying long ago maybe we wouldn’t be stuck with him now.

Just sayin’.

***

