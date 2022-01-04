That’s a lie.

We’ve been saying this about various Fauci-isms over the past nearly two years now, but when an expert like Dr. Robert Malone says it?

Yeah, time to listen.

*and to take pride in being RIGHT*

Watch:

Trending

Dr. Malone setting the record STRAIGHT on Fauci, and damn.

Ask anyone who watched what Fauci did during the 80s with AIDS.

Yup.

Fair point.

If they had called Fauci out for lying long ago maybe we wouldn’t be stuck with him now.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

DEFINITELY one of those #LetsGoBrandon moments –> Biden admin sets yet ANOTHER record and things just keep getting worse and WORSE

Parody account? LOL! Party for Socialism and Liberation pushing Chinese COVID death data to DUNK ON AMERICA does NOT go well

Class is in SESSION: Ted Cruz SCHOOLS ‘revisionist historian’ Nikole Hannah-Jones on basic Civil War history she can’t even get right

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDDr. Robert MaloneFauciLaura Ingrahammasks

Recommended Twitchy Video