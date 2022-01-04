When someone shows you who they really are … yadda yadda yadda.

A man stranded on #I95 in Virginia tweeted for help because he was going without his much-needed insulin.

I’ve been stuck in my car on #I95 for 18+ Hours without my insulin. Can someone please send help? I’m starting to feel very weak. — Adam X (@jobphree) January 4, 2022

One has to wonder how many people who have been left on the interstate are having medical emergencies. Many Virginians have taken it upon themselves to try and help those who are stuck with gas, food, medical supplies … while Northam tweets and does interviews about how time-consuming it is to call in the National Guard.

My mom and dad is in Atlanta and they’re trying to get in contact with someone to bring me a vial of insulin. I just pray to God that they send help before I pass out in my car. — Adam X (@jobphree) January 4, 2022

There are people who have been stranded for a DAY now.

Ralph Northam’s big plan was waiting for the sun to come out …

A member of the media to the rescue!

Or not:

Hi, I am so sorry to hear this. I am a reporter for The Washington Post writing about the I95 traffic and I'd love to speak with you. Could you DM or email me at [email protected]? — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) January 4, 2022

Guess WaPo will do anything for the story? Yikes.

She’s so sorry to hear he’s ready to pass out from lack of insulin, but could he email her for an interview? LOL

MAYBE get the guy some insulin? Help him?

She wasn’t the only one.

Hey there! Can you DM me? Thanks! — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) January 4, 2022

Hey, sorry to hear you’re stuck on a highway without your insulin, can you talk for a story?

Wow.

I award you this award for excellence in journalisming. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/IGHLfiLSaj — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) January 4, 2022

Omg, and I thought lawyers were ambulance chasers. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) January 4, 2022

maybe try to get them some help, Hannah. your article can wait. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 4, 2022

Hannah they need insulin not your article. This isn’t the time to be a vulture. — 🌈💻Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) January 4, 2022

…..dude — Celine Ryan Ciccio (@celinedryan) January 4, 2022

“hi I know you’re about to pass out in the freezing cold but can I interview you quick before you do” is a new low for @washingtonpost — travis (@norton_tj) January 4, 2022

The man is suffering and you're trying to get an article out of him. This is why no one likes journalists. — DΛVID (@_DC86) January 4, 2022

Truth.

***

Related:

‘CRY a bit more’: Ethan Klein trying to pick a fight with Joe Rogan over health and COVID mitigation BACKFIRES on multiple platforms

‘Tony has no integrity, he lies all the time … ‘ Dr. Robert Malone absolutely DECIMATES Fauci during Laura Ingraham interview (watch)

DEFINITELY one of those #LetsGoBrandon moments –> Biden admin sets yet ANOTHER record and things just keep getting worse and WORSE

Recommended Twitchy Video