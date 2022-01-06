Imagine if Brian Stelter spent half as much time focused on his own crappy network as he does on Fox News? Then again, there isn’t much worth reporting when it comes to CNN (unless you count all of those predator stories) so we suppose he’s just doing the best he can with what he has.

We’re so kidding.

This is just sad. He’s angry because Fox News is actually spending the day covering … wait for it … THE NEWS.

We get it.

Democrats REALLY want to talk about something that happened a year ago so they can ignore the mess their guy has made of this country since but it’s really not news. So why would Fox News or any other legitimate outlet waste their time talking about it?

Granted, CNN isn’t what we’d call legitimate.

WHY IS FOX SO FOCUSED ON THE NEWS AND NOT ON WHAT I WANT THEM TO TALK ABOUT?!

Sad little tater.

This is really why he’s obsessed with Fox News – they’re destroying everyone else in the ratings again.

Trending

Heh.

It doesn’t. All it really does is remind us how little the so-called media cares about news and that they’re more concerned with narrative and agenda.

As if we didn’t already know that.

Ahem. ^

CRAZY!

There it is. When do the people who lost their businesses and livelihoods during the 2020 RIOTS get a day to mope on Twitter?

Oh, that’s right, they don’t.

The answer is yes, yes they did.

***

Related:

New low EVEN for them! WaPo journo reaches out to man stranded on VA #I95 in desperate need of his insulin … for an interview

‘CRY a bit more’: Ethan Klein trying to pick a fight with Joe Rogan over health and COVID mitigation BACKFIRES on multiple platforms

‘Tony has no integrity, he lies all the time … ‘ Dr. Robert Malone absolutely DECIMATES Fauci during Laura Ingraham interview (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNfox news

Recommended Twitchy Video