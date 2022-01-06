Imagine if Brian Stelter spent half as much time focused on his own crappy network as he does on Fox News? Then again, there isn’t much worth reporting when it comes to CNN (unless you count all of those predator stories) so we suppose he’s just doing the best he can with what he has.

We’re so kidding.

This is just sad. He’s angry because Fox News is actually spending the day covering … wait for it … THE NEWS.

Lead story on Fox's morning show today, all three hours: Covid, Biden admin's failures, "maskless" liberal lawmakers, Chicago schools. Lead story on all the other major morning shows: 1/6 anniversary. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2022

We get it.

Democrats REALLY want to talk about something that happened a year ago so they can ignore the mess their guy has made of this country since but it’s really not news. So why would Fox News or any other legitimate outlet waste their time talking about it?

Granted, CNN isn’t what we’d call legitimate.

Only a few brief references of 1/6 on Fox's A.M. show today. Generic mentions about Biden's upcoming speech, plus this Brian Kilmeade POV: Biden "wants to talk only about January 6 and blame Donald Trump because he thinks that's the only thing he's going to get high ratings for." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2022

WHY IS FOX SO FOCUSED ON THE NEWS AND NOT ON WHAT I WANT THEM TO TALK ABOUT?!

Sad little tater.

And fox's ratings probably better than all others combined. Move on tater. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) January 6, 2022

This is really why he’s obsessed with Fox News – they’re destroying everyone else in the ratings again.

So you’re saying they’re covering today’s news? What the heck! — 🥨 PhillyAl 🏛 (@PhillyAlB) January 6, 2022

Are you going to be okay?? pic.twitter.com/80KsjqlOYv — Tina England (@TE1998) January 6, 2022

Heh.

I'm not sure this really makes the point you think it does. — Gʀᴇɢ.Oʀʏᴇʟ. (@Greg_Oryel) January 6, 2022

It doesn’t. All it really does is remind us how little the so-called media cares about news and that they’re more concerned with narrative and agenda.

As if we didn’t already know that.

Proving that 1/6 is being used to distract from the real issues affecting the lives of Americans. The issues this administration is failing on at every turn. — Mike De (@MikeDe_1) January 6, 2022

Ahem. ^

Yea, these are actual stories, journalist — R. (@dundada330) January 6, 2022

CRAZY!

So your beef with Fox is that they’re covering current events, and not something that happened a year ago? That’s an interesting hill to die on. pic.twitter.com/P1bmMCnUUb — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) January 6, 2022

Here,talk about something else then. pic.twitter.com/pMwznAuSX1 — Yip E Kya (@fickleal) January 6, 2022

There it is. When do the people who lost their businesses and livelihoods during the 2020 RIOTS get a day to mope on Twitter?

Oh, that’s right, they don’t.

And yet their ratings are higher than yours. — Austin Smith – ERT_BADG3RMAN 🎙️ (@BADG3RMANTV) January 6, 2022

Lead story on Tater’s Twitter feed. What Fox News is reporting on right now. You’re doing great Brian, keep it up. — the camopapa who laughs at Baby New Year (@camopapa0410) January 6, 2022

Maybe the fact that you’re upset they’re covering current news instead of something that happened last year explains your abysmal ratings. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) January 6, 2022

Did these clowns forget the fake af Russian Collusion they led with for 4 years? — Nick V. Flor 🥋+🇺🇸= (@ProfessorF) January 6, 2022

The answer is yes, yes they did.

***

