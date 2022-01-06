Awww, look at Everytown trying to be relevant. Ain’t that cute?

They are all but making the argument here that January 6th WASN’T an insurrection, but we suppose they care more about grabbing guns than they do about supporting the Democrats and their political theatre today.

What’s hilarious is they thought this was a smart thread:

It’s been one year since insurrectionists descended on our nation’s capital, with the explicit goal of subverting democracy. They were armed, organized, and ready to kill elected officials—things came very close to a full-on massacre. #January6th pic.twitter.com/kIvhi7xMMo — Everytown (@Everytown) January 6, 2022

They did?

Huh.

Yeah, that shaman guy walking around with his Viking hat was super scary. The vegan? Or what about that sweet grandma with the American flag? Scary stuff indeed.

Oh wait, this gets dumber:

If not for DC’s strong gun safety laws—including the prohibition of open carry—the insurrection could have been far, far deadlier. In 29 states, civilians can openly carry loaded long guns around state capitols. — Everytown (@Everytown) January 6, 2022

Because, you know, insurrectionists would TOTALLY obey gun laws.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, they were supposedly going to overthrow the government but were SO worried about breaking gun laws they didn’t bring guns. Or something.

Bottom line: Armed right-wing extremism is on the rise, and we’re taking this threat seriously. Add your name and send a clear message: I oppose armed extremism in my community.https://t.co/MfgvJVhjqZ — Everytown (@Everytown) January 6, 2022

We hate to break this to them, but the real violence we’ve seen in the past couple of years has not been from armed right-wing extremists. We would encourage Everytown to visit southside Chicago if they really care about taking on gun violence. They won’t because they only care about certain gun violence and certain narratives.

Wait what????? If it was a TRUE insurrection I’m pretty sure said “insurrectionists” would have ignored said gun laws. Pick a narrative and stop being so desperate… — MOAC Group (@MoacGroup) January 6, 2022

Desperate is all they’ve got.

Ah yes, because the people already breaking a few federal laws. Would certainly not bring a gun, due to a law. Great logic there guys. — Hat Man (@LibertarianHat) January 6, 2022

Everytown wouldn’t know logic if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

“thank god it was for laws to keep the people who are breaking laws from breaking laws” — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2022

Shew!

Yeah, because people who were already committing a crime really cared about obeying the law. — Not Your Ally (@1234_abcdef1234) January 6, 2022

So . . . you're saying insurrectionists obeyed gun control laws? 🤔 — Brian (@bhg70) January 6, 2022

Yes.

That’s what they’re saying.

And yes, it’s painfully stupid.

