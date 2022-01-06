At this point, we are just starting to feel sorry for the people of California that Rep. Eric Swalwell is supposed to represent. We get that they voted for him (c’mon people), but we’d also like to think if they saw this level of melodramatic bruhaha even they would be embarrassed they sent this guy to DC.

Last rites for democracy?

Really, Eric?

For me Jan 6 started as I presided to gavel the House into session. I asked Chaplain Margaret Kibben to lead us in prayer. A few hours later she’d abruptly return to the podium, as the mob descended on the chamber, to pray for all of us. It felt like a last rites for democracy. pic.twitter.com/J4yEPzMrfj — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2022

The ‘mob’ descended on the chamber.

LOOK AT ME, PAY ATTENTION TO ME, I NEED ATTENTION TODAY TOO!

What a complete circus this has been for Democrats.

All about your "feelings…" — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) January 6, 2022

You have to wonder if a single tear fell down Eric’s cheek as he tweeted this today.

Just kidding.

Boo hoo lmao — Pete D’Abrosca (King of Substack) (@pdabrosca) January 6, 2022

*snort*

More gaslighting from a useless, hypocritical, “validate me”, wannabe politician 😂 doesn’t surprise me he represents a failing state. https://t.co/um71Xq1YlV — 😎 (@thepianoguy23) January 6, 2022

If these clowns had been around back in 1776, the United States of America would never have come into existence… — HokieBasset 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@BassetHokie) January 6, 2022

This idiot may not be the sharpest tool in the shed. But he is the perfect tool for leftists. No self awareness, and no shame. https://t.co/3zMJU99SPn — Bolt Upright. Artist formally known as Seaminky (@BoltUpright8) January 6, 2022

I was at Walmart when our democracy almost toppled…WTH are these people talking about?! — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) January 6, 2022

But luckily I had worn extra strength depends that day having survived one dry cleaning bill tragedy before…. — Rick Robinson – unvaxxed unboosted unapologetic (@RowdyRick73) January 6, 2022

The poors have entered the building. I repeat the POORS have entered the building!! I'm scared for my life as the unwashed masses roam about taking selfies. Truly horrifying!! A sad day for America. — Norm Macdonald, RIP the Master (@dcblerg2015) January 6, 2022

We TOTALLY see what she did there.

Democracy isn’t a single building or group of corrupt people. It’s stronger and bigger than that. So shove it up your ass you narcissistic wind bag. — Rob (@FSUWarpath) January 6, 2022

Oof.

What he said.

