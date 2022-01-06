At this point, we are just starting to feel sorry for the people of California that Rep. Eric Swalwell is supposed to represent. We get that they voted for him (c’mon people), but we’d also like to think if they saw this level of melodramatic bruhaha even they would be embarrassed they sent this guy to DC.

Last rites for democracy?

Really, Eric?

The ‘mob’ descended on the chamber.

LOOK AT ME, PAY ATTENTION TO ME, I NEED ATTENTION TODAY TOO!

What a complete circus this has been for Democrats.

You have to wonder if a single tear fell down Eric’s cheek as he tweeted this today.

Just kidding.

*snort*

We TOTALLY see what she did there.

Oof.

What he said.

***

